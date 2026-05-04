Thavanur Election Result 2026 Live: Vote Counting Begins at 8 AM, Stay Tuned for Latest Win Loss Tally Here!

Background

Thavanur Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE: Catch latest win-loss tally and vote counting updates from Kerala Election 2026 here. Thavanur constituency number 47 of Kerala, was won by K. T. Jaleel in 2021 from Ind. who secured 70358 votes. In 2021, the runner up candidate was, Firoz Kunnumparambil from INC who secured 67794 votes. Winning margin for this seat in 2021 elections was 2564 votes.

Vote counting of Assembly elections 2026 will be held today, 4 May 2026 from 8 AM onwards. Catch latest updates on ABP Live for all details on vote counting, win loss tally and final seats won by each party.

Follow ABP LIVE TV and ABP News YouTube for all latest action around Thavanur Election 2023 LIVE vote counting.