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Election Results 2026

(Source: ECI/ABP News)
HomeElectionTension Grips Bengal's Barrackpore Ahead Of Counting As Sloganeering Between BJP, TMC Turns Violent

Tension Grips Bengal's Barrackpore Ahead Of Counting As Sloganeering Between BJP, TMC Turns Violent

Tensions escalated in Barrackpore ahead of vote counting as BJP and TMC workers clashed during sloganeering, even as security was tightened across West Bengal counting centres.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 04 May 2026 07:58 AM (IST)

Tension gripped Barrackpore ahead of the start of vote counting, with clashes breaking out between workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party and the All India Trinamool Congress.

The confrontation took place outside Rashtraguru Surendranath College, where counting agents from both parties raised slogans. Trinamool supporters shouted “Joy Bangla,” while BJP workers responded with “Jai Shree Ram,” escalating tensions in the area.

Security Tightened At Counting Centres

The Election Commission of India said counting would begin simultaneously at 77 centres across the state from 8 am.

To ensure smooth conduct, 165 counting observers and 77 police observers have been deployed. While counting observers will oversee the process inside centres to ensure transparency and order, police observers will manage security outside.

Entry into counting centres will be regulated through QR code-based identity cards, and mobile phones have been prohibited.

Clashes Reported At Other Locations

Tension was also reported from other parts of the state, including outside Bidhannagar College in Salt Lake, where BJP and TMC workers allegedly clashed.

In Bardhaman, the Trinamool Congress alleged that CCTV cameras at a strongroom were switched off for over an hour, triggering political controversy.

Mamata Flags Concerns Over Strongroom Security

Amid the rising tension, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee raised concerns over alleged irregularities.

"I am getting news from various places that load shedding is being done in a planned manner. Such incidents have come to light from Srirampur, Krishnanagar to Ausgram, Khudiram Anushilan Kendra in Kolkata. Load shedding is being done repeatedly, CCTV is being switched off and vehicles are moving in the strong room. I am keeping an eye on everything overnight. You also stay awake at night and guard the people's votes in the strong room," she said in a post on X, appealing to party workers.

Counting Across Bengal Today

North 24 Parganas has the highest number of counting centres, with eight centres handling votes for 33 seats. South 24 Parganas has six centres for 30 seats, while five centres have been set up for 11 constituencies in Kolkata.

With results expected later in the day, authorities remain on high alert as political tensions continue to simmer across the state.

Before You Go

Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: Shiv Sena and BJP to Contest Separately, No Alliance Announced

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 04 May 2026 07:58 AM (IST)
Tags :
West Bengal Assembly Election WB Election 2026 Election Corner West Bengal Election 2026
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