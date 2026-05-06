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HomeElectionTamil Nadu New Govt Formation Countdown Begins, Vijay To Stake Claim At 3.30 PM

Tamil Nadu New Govt Formation Countdown Begins, Vijay To Stake Claim At 3.30 PM

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram indicated that his party’s decision to support the Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is aimed at honouring the public mandate.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 06 May 2026 12:21 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • TVK chief Vijay to meet Governor regarding government formation.
  • Congress to support TVK for stable, secular government.
  • Veteran legislator KA Sengottaiyan likely pro tem Speaker.

Amid intense post-election negotiations in Tamil Nadu, TVK chief Vijay is set to meet the Governor at 3:30 pm today, sources at Raj Bhavan said. The meeting comes as efforts gather pace to secure numbers for government formation following the Assembly poll results.

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram indicated that his party’s decision to support the Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is aimed at honouring the public mandate and ensuring a stable, secular government in the state. He clarified that this move would not impact the Congress party’s broader ties with the DMK at the national level, calling it a routine part of coalition politics.

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi–Vijay Govt In Tamil Nadu? Congress Offers Support To TVK

Congress's Support To TVK

Describing the situation as a “mandate for change,” Karti said the Congress would also help TVK reach out to other parties to consolidate support. He added that the AIADMK is currently grappling with a serious political setback after consecutive electoral losses. Emphasising that such alliances are common in democracies worldwide, he expressed confidence that DMK leader MK Stalin would appreciate the dynamics of post-poll alignments.

Also Read: AIADMK On The Brink? Over 30 MLAs Push For Tie-Up With Vijay’s TVK Amid Internal Turmoil

Meanwhile, senior TVK leader KA Sengottaiyan is likely to be named the pro tem Speaker of the new Assembly. A veteran legislator who has been elected nine times, he is expected to oversee the oath-taking ceremony of newly elected MLAs.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

When is TVK chief Vijay scheduled to meet the Governor?

TVK chief Vijay is set to meet the Governor at 3:30 pm today. This meeting is happening amidst intense post-election negotiations for government formation.

Why is the Congress party supporting the Vijay-led TVK?

The Congress's support for TVK is to honor the public mandate and ensure a stable, secular government. This decision is part of routine coalition politics.

Will Congress's support to TVK affect its national ties with the DMK?

No, the Congress clarified that this move will not impact their broader ties with the DMK at the national level. It's seen as a normal aspect of coalition politics.

Who is likely to be named the pro tem Speaker of the new Assembly?

Senior TVK leader KA Sengottaiyan is likely to be named the pro tem Speaker. He is a veteran legislator expected to oversee the oath-taking ceremony.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 06 May 2026 12:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tamil Nadu Results Elections 2026 Election Corner Tamil Nadu Govt Formation Tamil Nadu Electiosn 2026
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