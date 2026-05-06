Tamil Nadu New Govt Formation Countdown Begins, Vijay To Stake Claim At 3.30 PM

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom TVK chief Vijay to meet Governor regarding government formation.

Congress to support TVK for stable, secular government.

Veteran legislator KA Sengottaiyan likely pro tem Speaker.

Amid intense post-election negotiations in Tamil Nadu, TVK chief Vijay is set to meet the Governor at 3:30 pm today, sources at Raj Bhavan said. The meeting comes as efforts gather pace to secure numbers for government formation following the Assembly poll results.

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram indicated that his party’s decision to support the Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is aimed at honouring the public mandate and ensuring a stable, secular government in the state. He clarified that this move would not impact the Congress party’s broader ties with the DMK at the national level, calling it a routine part of coalition politics.

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi–Vijay Govt In Tamil Nadu? Congress Offers Support To TVK

Congress's Support To TVK

Describing the situation as a “mandate for change,” Karti said the Congress would also help TVK reach out to other parties to consolidate support. He added that the AIADMK is currently grappling with a serious political setback after consecutive electoral losses. Emphasising that such alliances are common in democracies worldwide, he expressed confidence that DMK leader MK Stalin would appreciate the dynamics of post-poll alignments.

Also Read: AIADMK On The Brink? Over 30 MLAs Push For Tie-Up With Vijay’s TVK Amid Internal Turmoil

Meanwhile, senior TVK leader KA Sengottaiyan is likely to be named the pro tem Speaker of the new Assembly. A veteran legislator who has been elected nine times, he is expected to oversee the oath-taking ceremony of newly elected MLAs.