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HomeNewsAIADMK On The Brink? Over 30 MLAs Push For Tie-Up With Vijay’s TVK Amid Internal Turmoil

AIADMK On The Brink? Over 30 MLAs Push For Tie-Up With Vijay’s TVK Amid Internal Turmoil

AIADMK faces internal unrest as over 30 MLAs reportedly push to back Vijay’s TVK, triggering speculation of a major political realignment.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 06 May 2026 11:03 AM (IST)
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  • Senior leader C V Shanmugam spearheads push for TVK alliance.

A significant internal churn appears to be unfolding within the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), as reports suggest that a sizable section of its bloc is leaning toward supporting Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in the aftermath of the 2026 Assembly elections.

Sources indicate that more than 30 MLAs are open to aligning with TVK, which has emerged as the single largest party but remains 10 seats short of the majority mark in the Tamil Nadu Assembly.

Meeting Postponed Amid Mounting Pressure

The AIADMK’s scheduled legislative party meeting was unexpectedly postponed, a move that has intensified speculation about internal divisions. The party, which currently has 47 MLAs, is reportedly witnessing growing demands from within its ranks to extend support to TVK and facilitate government formation.

Several legislators are said to believe that backing Vijay’s party could be a strategic move in the evolving political landscape.

ALSO READ: Vijay And Suvendu’s Dual Wins Trigger A Seat Dilemma: Which Constituencies Will They Vacate?

CV Shanmugam Leads Internal Push

At the centre of the reported unrest is senior leader C V Shanmugam, who is believed to be rallying support for a potential alliance. Around 35 MLAs reportedly gathered at his residence in Chennai, a show of strength that underscores the scale of the internal push.

Shanmugam, who represents Mailam, is said to have urged party leadership, including General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, to seriously consider aligning with TVK in order to remain politically relevant in the new power structure.

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu Verdict: Less Than 5,000 Margins Decide 61 Seats; TVK's Narrow Losses Cost Majority

Ball In Vijay's Court 

AIADMK National Spokesperson Kovai Sathyan, on being asked if his party will support TVK in gaining majority, said, "The ball is in Mr Vijay's court, and he has to take a conscious decision whether he wants to complete the 5-year term or try to do some exercises of taking many more parties into confidence. The Governor has asked for clarity on the number of MLAs in the TVK camp. Developments are happening."

Before You Go

Breaking: EC Chief Gyanesh Kumar orders strict action over West Bengal violence

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is reportedly leading the push for an alliance with TVK within AIADMK?

Senior leader C V Shanmugam is reportedly rallying support for a potential alliance with TVK and has urged party leadership to consider it.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 06 May 2026 10:50 AM (IST)
Tags :
AIADMK Vijay Tamil Nadu Assembly Election TVK Election Corner TN Election 2026 Tamil Nadu Election 2026 Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026
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