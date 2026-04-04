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HomeElectionTamil Nadu Polls: Who Is Kirthika Shivkumar? BJP’s Modakkurichi Pick & Education Entrepreneur

Tamil Nadu Polls: Who Is Kirthika Shivkumar? BJP’s Modakkurichi Pick & Education Entrepreneur

Kirthika Shivkumar, BJP’s Modakkurichi candidate, is an entrepreneur and party functionary stepping into Tamil Nadu’s electoral spotlight.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 04 Apr 2026 04:05 PM (IST)
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The Bharatiya Janata Party has named Kirthika Shivkumar as its candidate from the Modakkurichi Assembly constituency, drawing attention to a relatively new face in electoral politics ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Her candidature comes as part of the BJP’s 27-member list announced under the NDA alliance, with the party opting for a change in Modakkurichi by not fielding sitting MLA Saraswathi this time.

### Political Entry From a Prominent Local Family

Kirthika Shivkumar is closely linked to a well-known political family in the region. She is the daughter-in-law of sitting MLA and doctor Dr. Saraswathi, and the wife of Sivakumar.

Her selection gains further significance as Modakkurichi was earlier seen as a संभाव candidate seat for senior BJP leader K. Annamalai, particularly given his interest in contesting from the Kongu belt.

### BJP Role and Organisational Work

Within the party, Kirthika currently serves as the state secretary of the BJP’s NGO wing, a position she assumed in September last year. Her elevation to the candidate list reflects the party’s attempt to bring in organisational faces with grassroots exposure.

### Entrepreneurial and Administrative Profile

Beyond politics, Kirthika Shivkumar has built a profile as an entrepreneur and administrator. She is associated with multiple institutions, including serving as Managing Director of The Indian Public School (TIPS), which operates across several districts in Tamil Nadu.

She also holds a leadership role at CK Medical Center Hospital, functioning as its Managing Director, and is involved as a trustee with the Aram Charity Foundation. Her engagements span education, healthcare, and philanthropy.

### Public Engagement and Social Work

Kirthika has been active in public life, frequently participating in social, charitable, and community events alongside her mother-in-law. She also identifies herself as a woman entrepreneur, with a visible presence in business and civic initiatives.

### Family’s Political Connections

Her extended family has had political links across parties. Notably, Saraswathi’s son-in-law Anantha Ashok Kumar, who was previously associated with the BJP, later joined the AIADMK and contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Erode, though unsuccessfully.

### Nomination Filed in Modakkurichi

Kirthika Shivkumar formally entered the fray by filing her nomination at the Modakkurichi Taluk Office in Erode district, accompanied by NDA allies. She submitted her papers to the Returning Officer, marking the start of her electoral campaign.

With a blend of political backing, administrative experience, and business credentials, Kirthika Shivkumar’s candidacy adds a new dimension to the contest in Modakkurichi as the Tamil Nadu elections approach.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Kirthika Shivkumar and why is her candidacy significant?

Kirthika Shivkumar is the BJP's candidate for the Modakkurichi Assembly constituency. Her selection is notable as she is a relatively new face in electoral politics and represents a change from the previous MLA.

What is Kirthika Shivkumar's background and experience?

She is the daughter-in-law of MLA Dr. Saraswathi and wife of Sivakumar. Kirthika is also an entrepreneur, managing director of The Indian Public School (TIPS), and involved in healthcare and philanthropy.

What is Kirthika Shivkumar's role within the BJP?

Kirthika Shivkumar currently serves as the state secretary of the BJP's NGO wing. Her nomination highlights the party's focus on organizational figures with grassroots connections.

Has Kirthika Shivkumar filed her nomination?

Yes, Kirthika Shivkumar has formally filed her nomination papers for the Modakkurichi Assembly constituency at the Modakkurichi Taluk Office.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 04 Apr 2026 04:05 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Modakkurichi Tamil Nadu Election 2026 Election Corner TN Election 2026 Kirthika Shivkumar BJP BJP Candidate 2026
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