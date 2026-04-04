Tamil Nadu Polls: Who Is Kirthika Shivkumar? BJP’s Modakkurichi Pick & Education Entrepreneur

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The Bharatiya Janata Party has named Kirthika Shivkumar as its candidate from the Modakkurichi Assembly constituency, drawing attention to a relatively new face in electoral politics ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Her candidature comes as part of the BJP’s 27-member list announced under the NDA alliance, with the party opting for a change in Modakkurichi by not fielding sitting MLA Saraswathi this time.

### Political Entry From a Prominent Local Family

Kirthika Shivkumar is closely linked to a well-known political family in the region. She is the daughter-in-law of sitting MLA and doctor Dr. Saraswathi, and the wife of Sivakumar.

Her selection gains further significance as Modakkurichi was earlier seen as a संभाव candidate seat for senior BJP leader K. Annamalai, particularly given his interest in contesting from the Kongu belt.

### BJP Role and Organisational Work

Within the party, Kirthika currently serves as the state secretary of the BJP’s NGO wing, a position she assumed in September last year. Her elevation to the candidate list reflects the party’s attempt to bring in organisational faces with grassroots exposure.

### Entrepreneurial and Administrative Profile

Beyond politics, Kirthika Shivkumar has built a profile as an entrepreneur and administrator. She is associated with multiple institutions, including serving as Managing Director of The Indian Public School (TIPS), which operates across several districts in Tamil Nadu.

She also holds a leadership role at CK Medical Center Hospital, functioning as its Managing Director, and is involved as a trustee with the Aram Charity Foundation. Her engagements span education, healthcare, and philanthropy.

### Public Engagement and Social Work

Kirthika has been active in public life, frequently participating in social, charitable, and community events alongside her mother-in-law. She also identifies herself as a woman entrepreneur, with a visible presence in business and civic initiatives.

### Family’s Political Connections

Her extended family has had political links across parties. Notably, Saraswathi’s son-in-law Anantha Ashok Kumar, who was previously associated with the BJP, later joined the AIADMK and contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Erode, though unsuccessfully.

### Nomination Filed in Modakkurichi

Kirthika Shivkumar formally entered the fray by filing her nomination at the Modakkurichi Taluk Office in Erode district, accompanied by NDA allies. She submitted her papers to the Returning Officer, marking the start of her electoral campaign.

With a blend of political backing, administrative experience, and business credentials, Kirthika Shivkumar’s candidacy adds a new dimension to the contest in Modakkurichi as the Tamil Nadu elections approach.