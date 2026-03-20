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HomeElectionAIADMK-BJP Seat-Sharing Talks Intensify: 27 Seats For BJP? EPS–Amit Shah Meet Signals Final Push

AIADMK-BJP Seat-Sharing Talks Intensify: 27 Seats For BJP? EPS–Amit Shah Meet Signals Final Push

AIADMK-BJP seat talks near conclusion as EPS meets Amit Shah; BJP may get 27 seats, final pact expected within four days.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 20 Mar 2026 12:42 PM (IST)
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With just over a month left for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, alliance negotiations have entered a decisive phase, particularly within the AIADMK-led front. While the ruling DMK has already sealed agreements with key allies, discussions on the opposition side are gaining momentum.

AIADMK Alliance Expands, Talks Continue

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam is working to consolidate a broad alliance to challenge the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam. Alongside its confirmed partnership with the Bharatiya Janata Party, the alliance now includes the Pattali Makkal Katchi and Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam led by T. T. V. Dhinakaran.

Efforts are also underway to bring smaller parties such as IJK, Puthiya Neethi Katchi and Puratchi Bharatham Katchi into the fold. However, seat-sharing discussions remain complex, with multiple parties demanding a larger share.

EPS Meets Amit Shah In Delhi

In a bid to fast-track the process, AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami travelled to New Delhi and held a key meeting with senior BJP leader Amit Shah.

Sources indicate that detailed discussions were held on seat allocation among alliance partners. Another key issue reportedly discussed was whether smaller parties would contest under AIADMK’s “two-leaf” symbol or the BJP’s “lotus” symbol.

Seat Numbers Take Shape

According to emerging details, a tentative formula may allocate around 27 seats to the BJP, 17 seats to the PMK and 9 seats to the AMMK. Smaller allies are expected to be accommodated within seats earmarked for the AIADMK and BJP.

While these figures are yet to be officially confirmed, they indicate that negotiations are nearing closure after days of back-and-forth.

Final Deal Expected Soon

Speaking to reporters after returning to Chennai, Palaniswami confirmed that discussions had taken place regarding the political situation in Tamil Nadu and alliance seat-sharing.

He added that Union Minister Piyush Goyal is scheduled to visit the state, during which a final decision is expected. “Seat sharing will be completed in the next 4 days,” he said, also noting that the AIADMK’s election manifesto would be released within a week.

Palaniswami also clarified that no talks have been held with TVK regarding any alliance.

With time running out and alliances taking final shape, the coming days are expected to be crucial in defining the electoral battle lines in Tamil Nadu.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Which parties have joined the AIADMK-led alliance so far?

The AIADMK has confirmed partnerships with the BJP, Pattali Makkal Katchi, and Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam. Efforts are also underway to include smaller parties.

What was discussed during Edappadi K. Palaniswami's meeting with Amit Shah?

The meeting focused on seat allocation among alliance partners and whether smaller parties would contest under the AIADMK's or BJP's symbol.

What is the tentative seat allocation for alliance partners?

Tentatively, the BJP may get around 27 seats, the PMK 17, and the AMMK 9. Smaller allies will be accommodated within AIADMK and BJP seats.

When can we expect a final decision on seat-sharing and the AIADMK manifesto?

A final decision on seat sharing is expected within the next four days. The AIADMK's election manifesto will be released within a week.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 20 Mar 2026 12:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
AIADMK Tamil Nadu Assembly Election BJP Tamil Nadu Election 2026 Election Corner TN Election 2026
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