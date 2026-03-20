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With just over a month left for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, alliance negotiations have entered a decisive phase, particularly within the AIADMK-led front. While the ruling DMK has already sealed agreements with key allies, discussions on the opposition side are gaining momentum.

AIADMK Alliance Expands, Talks Continue

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam is working to consolidate a broad alliance to challenge the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam. Alongside its confirmed partnership with the Bharatiya Janata Party, the alliance now includes the Pattali Makkal Katchi and Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam led by T. T. V. Dhinakaran.

Efforts are also underway to bring smaller parties such as IJK, Puthiya Neethi Katchi and Puratchi Bharatham Katchi into the fold. However, seat-sharing discussions remain complex, with multiple parties demanding a larger share.

EPS Meets Amit Shah In Delhi

In a bid to fast-track the process, AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami travelled to New Delhi and held a key meeting with senior BJP leader Amit Shah.

Sources indicate that detailed discussions were held on seat allocation among alliance partners. Another key issue reportedly discussed was whether smaller parties would contest under AIADMK’s “two-leaf” symbol or the BJP’s “lotus” symbol.

Seat Numbers Take Shape

According to emerging details, a tentative formula may allocate around 27 seats to the BJP, 17 seats to the PMK and 9 seats to the AMMK. Smaller allies are expected to be accommodated within seats earmarked for the AIADMK and BJP.

While these figures are yet to be officially confirmed, they indicate that negotiations are nearing closure after days of back-and-forth.

Final Deal Expected Soon

Speaking to reporters after returning to Chennai, Palaniswami confirmed that discussions had taken place regarding the political situation in Tamil Nadu and alliance seat-sharing.

He added that Union Minister Piyush Goyal is scheduled to visit the state, during which a final decision is expected. “Seat sharing will be completed in the next 4 days,” he said, also noting that the AIADMK’s election manifesto would be released within a week.

Palaniswami also clarified that no talks have been held with TVK regarding any alliance.

With time running out and alliances taking final shape, the coming days are expected to be crucial in defining the electoral battle lines in Tamil Nadu.