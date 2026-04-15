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HomeElectionTamil Nadu Assembly Elections: PM Modi Pays Tribute To MGR, Annadurai During Nagercoil Roadshow

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections: PM Modi Pays Tribute To MGR, Annadurai During Nagercoil Roadshow

PM Modi pays tribute to MGR and Annadurai during Nagercoil roadshow as Tamil Nadu gears up for April 23 polls with strong NDA push.

By : PTI | Updated at : 15 Apr 2026 09:46 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Prime Minister Modi paid tributes to MGR and Annadurai.
  • He participated in a roadshow in Nagercoil, Tamil Nadu.
  • Locals expressed happiness and pride over the PM's visit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tributes to the AIADMK patriarch and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MG Ramachandran (MGR) during a roadshow in Nagercoil, Kanniyakumari, on Wednesday.

During his visit to Tamil Nadu, PM Modi also paid tribute to DMK Founder and former CM CN Annadurai.

Born on September 15, 1909, in Conjeevaram, Madras Presidency, Annadurai worked as a teacher and journalist before entering politics. Starting with the Justice Party, he went on to establish the DMK following the Dravidian and language movement. He served as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister for about two years before his demise on February 3, 1969.

Meanwhile, Marudur Gopala Menon Ramachandran, popularly known as MGR, was born on January 17, 1917, in Kandy, Sri Lanka, to Maradhur Gopala Menon and Satyabhama, who were Nairs from Kerala.

The actor-turned-politician founded AIADMK after a feud with DMK chief M Karunanidhi in 1972.

MG Ramachandran served as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu for ten years between 1977 and 1987 and was posthumously awarded the Bharat Ratna in 1988.

Meanwhile, PM Modi held a massive roadshow in Nagercoil in support of the NDA alliance, receiving strong support from locals.

Local resident Angel Sharu expressed happiness over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit, calling it a proud moment for every Indian. She said the Prime Minister is doing commendable work in driving India’s development both domestically and internationally.

“This is a proud moment as an Indian. He is actually doing a great job for India’s development on both domestic and international fronts,” Sharu told ANI.

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, with counting scheduled for May 4.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who did Prime Minister Narendra Modi pay floral tributes to in Nagercoil?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tributes to AIADMK patriarch MGR and DMK Founder CN Annadurai in Nagercoil.

When was CN Annadurai born and what was his profession before politics?

CN Annadurai was born on September 15, 1909. Before entering politics, he worked as a teacher and journalist.

What political party did MGR found and when?

MGR founded the AIADMK in 1972 after a disagreement with DMK chief M Karunanidhi.

How long did MGR serve as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu?

MGR served as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu for ten years, from 1977 to 1987.

Published at : 15 Apr 2026 09:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026
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