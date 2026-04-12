Tamil Nadu Elections 2026: Vijay Cancels Multiple Rallies, TVK Cites Time Constraints

With just over a week left for campaigning ahead of the April 23 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, political activity has intensified across the state. However, several scheduled outreach programmes of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) have been abruptly called off, raising questions about the campaign strategy of its leader, Vijay.

According to party insiders, Vijay has been exercising caution while attending large public gatherings following the Karur stampede incident last year. Though the party has not issued a detailed explanation for the cancellations, sources suggest safety concerns and logistical challenges have influenced these decisions.

Vijay Skipped Multiple Events

Since the poll dates were announced on March 15, Vijay has skipped multiple events despite obtaining the necessary permissions. After filing his nomination on March 30, he addressed rallies in Perambur and Kolathur, constituencies where he is contesting. However, a planned event in Villivakkam was scrapped, with the party blaming inadequate security arrangements. Subsequent campaign stops included Tiruchirappalli East and Puducherry, after which there was a noticeable pause in public engagements.

Several more programmes, including roadshows in T Nagar, Villivakkam and Cuddalore, were cancelled, with TVK citing time constraints and travel-related challenges. The party has also accused authorities of limiting campaign time. Vijay is now expected to address rallies in Kanniyakumari and Pudukottai in the coming days.

As the party’s primary face in its electoral debut, Vijay has urged voters to see all TVK candidates as his representatives. However, his absence from multiple rallies has forced candidates to adopt alternative campaign methods. In some constituencies, supporters have used his cut-outs or even lookalikes to maintain visibility.

The cancellations have drawn criticism from rival parties, including the DMK, with leaders taking digs at what they describe as a “limited” campaign approach. Meanwhile, senior leaders such as M. K. Stalin, Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Seeman continue to campaign extensively across the state.

While Vijay remains a major crowd-puller, observers say consistent voter engagement will be key in translating popularity into electoral success. Party sources indicate that he may step up campaign efforts as polling day approaches.