Karnataka: 3-Day Paid Leave For Bihar Migrant Workers To Vote

Bengaluru, Nov 4 (IANS) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has appealed to private firms and companies in Bengaluru and across the state to grant three days of paid leave to workers from Bihar so that they can cast their votes in their state Assembly elections.

In an official statement released on Tuesday, Dy CM Shivakumar said, “The elections to the Bihar State Assembly are scheduled to be held on November 6 and November 11. A large number of residents from Bihar are working in Bengaluru and across Karnataka. In this context, I urge all companies, industrialists, hotel owners, contractors, builders, shops and establishments, and other entrepreneurs to provide a minimum of three days of paid leave to enable voters hailing from Bihar to participate in the elections.”

“I request them to grant paid leave and facilitate Bihar voters to actively take part in the democratic process,” Shivakumar appealed.

Earlier, while addressing a Bihari community event in Bengaluru last Sunday, Shivakumar had said, “I appeal to all my brothers and sisters from Bihar to support the Mahagathbandhan -- to make Tejashwi Yadav the next Chief Minister of Bihar and Rahul Gandhi the next Prime Minister of India. Let us stand united for progress, justice, and a stronger India.”

Addressing members of the Bihar Association, Shivakumar said, “All of you have said that I deserve a bigger post. That is not important to me; I would be happier if you all vote for the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar. Nitish Kumar is at the fag end of his political career, and Tejashwi Yadav has been declared the CM candidate for Bihar.” It may be noted that members of the Bihar Association had expressed their desire to see Shivakumar as the next Chief Minister of Karnataka.

Shivakumar further stated, “Lakhs of voters have been removed from the voters’ list in Bihar. We are trying to protect your voting rights in Bihar. I appeal to all of you to go to Bihar and vote for the Mahagathbandhan. We will direct CREDAI, contractors, and other organisations to declare a three-day holiday so that you can travel to Bihar and vote,” he added.

Promising a site for the Karnataka Bihar Association, Shivakumar said, “It would not have been possible to build Bengaluru without you. You are hardworking and dedicated. We have decided to allocate land for the Bihar Association in Karnataka. We have never discriminated against you as outsiders. During the Covid pandemic, when bus fares had skyrocketed, we made arrangements to send you home by providing transport.”

