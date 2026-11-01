Setback For AAP In Punjab As Two MLAs Resign Ahead Of Assembly Elections

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Two AAP MLAs resigned from party membership in Punjab.

Chetan Singh Jauramajra lost key party post in constituency.

Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra faced rape case, later arrested.

MLAs plan press conference to explain reasons, future.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has suffered a setback in Punjab after two of its MLAs from Patiala district resigned from the party's primary membership on Sunday. The legislators are Sanour MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra and Samana MLA and former minister Chetan Singh Jauramajra.

Both MLAs announced their decision to leave the party on Sunday, triggering speculation about their next political move. There is talk that they could join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during Union Home Minister Amit Shah's public meeting in Chandigarh later in the day. However, there has been no official confirmation of either leader joining the BJP.

The two legislators are scheduled to address a press conference at the Chandigarh Press Club at 4:30 pm, where they are expected to explain the reasons behind their resignations.

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Chetan Singh Jauramajra Lost Samana Constituency

Jauramajra, who previously served as a minister in the AAP government, had recently lost an important organisational responsibility in his Samana constituency.

The party had appointed former Akali leader Surjit Singh Rakhra as the halqa in-charge for the Assembly seat in his place. The decision had raised questions about Jauramajra's position and role within the party.

Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra Faced Rape Case

Sanour MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra has also been embroiled in controversy after a rape case was registered against him.

Following the registration of the case, Pathanmajra travelled to Australia. He later returned to India to join the investigation, after which the police arrested him.

The simultaneous resignations have added to political activity in Punjab, with attention now focused on the two MLAs' scheduled press conference.

Their statements at the Chandigarh Press Club are expected to provide clarity on their reasons for leaving the AAP and their future political plans.

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