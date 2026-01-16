Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Father A Municipal Worker, Son A BJP Corporator: Reshimbagh's Unusual Victory Story

Father A Municipal Worker, Son A BJP Corporator: Reshimbagh’s Unusual Victory Story

Across Maharashtra, the BJP is leading in most municipal corporations, with Latur and Kolhapur being the only exceptions where it is not ahead.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 16 Jan 2026 06:11 PM (IST)
Along with Mumbai, which has drawn statewide attention, the BJP is moving towards forming the government in the Nagpur Municipal Corporation after winning a large majority. In Mumbai, the BJP–Shiv Sena alliance is also seen heading towards a clear majority.

Across Maharashtra, the BJP is leading in most municipal corporations, with Latur and Kolhapur being the only exceptions where it is not ahead.

BJP Wins Over 100 Seats In Nagpur

In the elections to the 151-member Nagpur Municipal Corporation, the BJP has won more than 100 seats, comfortably securing a majority. The Congress is leading in 38 wards, while the BJP’s overall victory in the civic body appears certain.

Son Of Municipal Worker Elected Corporator

One of the notable outcomes in Nagpur is the victory of Ganesh Charlewar from Ward No. 31. Contesting on a BJP ticket, Charlewar has won the seat, drawing attention as his father works as a sanitation worker in the Nagpur Municipal Corporation.

After his victory, BJP supporters celebrated by showering him with flowers. Ganesh Charlewar is a long-time Sangh volunteer and was fielded by the BJP from the prestigious Reshimbagh ward under the Shiv Sena quota.

NCP (Ajit Pawar Faction) Opens Account

The NCP led by Ajit Pawar has also opened its account in Nagpur. Party candidate Abha Pandey won from Ward No. 21 by a margin of around 656 votes.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 16 Jan 2026 06:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
Reshinbagh Unusual Victory Father Municipal Worker Son BJP Corporator. BMC Polls
Embed widget