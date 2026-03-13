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HomeElectionCongress Moves Odisha MLAs To Bengaluru Amid Rajya Sabha Cross-Voting Fears

Congress Moves Odisha MLAs To Bengaluru Amid Rajya Sabha Cross-Voting Fears

This precautionary measure was taken after the BJP fielded a second candidate, raising concerns about political maneuvering and potential inducements.

By : PTI | Updated at : 13 Mar 2026 01:06 PM (IST)

Bengaluru, Mar 13 (PTI) The Congress has moved a group of its legislators from Odisha to Bengaluru ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections scheduled for March 16, amid apprehensions of cross-voting.

According to Congress sources, around eight MLAs from the party’s Odisha unit were flown from Bhubaneswar to Bengaluru late on Thursday night and have been accommodated at a resort on the outskirts of the city.

The move, party insiders said, is aimed at ensuring unity among the legislators in the run-up to the election.

Sources in the Congress said the decision was taken as a precautionary measure after the BJP fielded a second candidate for the Rajya Sabha seat, triggering intense political manoeuvring in the state.

“There were concerns about possible cross-voting and attempts to influence MLAs. As a safeguard, the leadership decided to move them out of the state until the voting,” a Congress functionary said.

Party leaders indicated that more legislators could join the group soon. “Four more MLAs are expected to arrive in Bengaluru by Saturday morning,” a Congress source said.

The Congress currently has 14 MLAs in the Odisha Assembly and requires additional support to ensure the success of its Rajya Sabha nominee.

Sources said the party leadership feared possible political bargaining and inducements involving legislators from different parties ahead of the poll.

Senior Congress leaders in Karnataka are understood to have coordinated the arrangements for the visiting MLAs.

According to party insiders, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress president D K Shivakumar oversaw the logistical arrangements for their stay in the city.

The legislators are currently staying at the resort facility at an amusement park, located about 35 km from Bengaluru.

Congress sources said the MLAs are expected to remain there until Monday morning before returning to Bhubaneswar to participate in the voting for the Rajya Sabha election. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 13 Mar 2026 01:06 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rajya Sabha Elections CONGRESS Odisha Politics
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