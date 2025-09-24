Senior Congress leaders sharpened their attack on the ruling NDA, alleging widespread electoral malpractice and institutional subversion during the extended Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting held in Patna on Wednesday.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, “Rahul ji has said that in the next one month mini-hydrogen bomb, hydrogen bomb, plutonium bomb and other bombs will be dropped at different places. Mahadevpura was just the beginning.”

#WATCH | Patna, Bihar | On 'Vote Chori Abhiyan, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh says, "Rahul ji has said that in the next one month mini-hydrogen bomb, hydrogen bomb, plutonium bomb and other bombs will be dropped at different places..." pic.twitter.com/UmceU2UP4h — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2025

Kanhaiya Kumar, also present at the meeting, noted, “Although a lot of topics were discussed, the main focus of the meeting was ‘vote chori’ and Bihar… From the freedom struggle to the first time when the government was formed in Bihar, we brought industrialisation in the state.”

The party’s resolution highlighted that the upcoming Bihar elections would be a decisive moment for the people to free themselves from the “misrule of NDA.” Jairam Ramesh said that the Congress proposal included several issues, with the ‘Vote Chori Abhiyan’ being central. He added that Rahul Gandhi’s revelations from Karnataka’s Mahadevapura and Aland were “just the beginning,” promising more disclosures ahead.

He further stated that from 15 September to 15 October, Congress would collect 5 crore signatures as part of a campaign against vote theft, which would be submitted to the Election Commission. Accusing the Commission of bias, Ramesh charged, “The Election Commission is not responding to our questions and has become a puppet of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah.”

CWC Resolution: Vote Chori, Democracy and Bihar Elections

The Congress Working Committee, in its official resolution, condemned what it called the alleged BJP-RSS’s assault on democratic institutions, claiming that the Election Commission, investigative agencies, and Parliament had been reduced to tools of the ruling party. It accused the government of pursuing policies favouring only its “cronies” while ignoring farmers, workers, and the middle class.

The resolution described vote theft as central to the government’s functioning, declaring, “A government built on stolen mandates and rigged voter lists has no moral or political legitimacy. It is not based on public trust but on deceit.”

It added, “Vote Chori is inseparable from attacks on the Constitution, the economy, social justice, and national security. It is the single thread that exposes the regime’s illegitimacy and its actions.”

The CWC expressed grave concern over the “Special Intensive Revision” of electoral rolls in Bihar, calling it another BJP ploy to disenfranchise the poor, workers, backward classes, and minorities. It warned that once their votes were taken away, they would also be denied ration, housing, water, pensions, healthcare, and dignity.

The resolution hailed Rahul Gandhi’s “Voter Adhikar Yatra” as a pledge to continue the fight for those “inhumanely treated, exploited, oppressed and marginalised by the BJP.”

Reaffirming its position, the CWC declared, “We will stand strong against any attempts to undermine the Constitution. We will reclaim the Republic, restore the Constitution, and ensure justice, dignity and equality for all. The days of this corrupt, incompetent, and authoritarian government are numbered. The Bihar elections will seal its fate.”