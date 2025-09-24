Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCities'Bihar Polls Will Mark Beginning Of End Of PM Modi's Corrupt Rule': Kharge At CWC Meeting In Patna

'Bihar Polls Will Mark Beginning Of End Of PM Modi's Corrupt Rule': Kharge At CWC Meeting In Patna

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge accused the Election Commission of lacking transparency at the CWC meet, calling vote theft a denial of ration, pensions, and scholarships.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 24 Sep 2025 12:35 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Congress on Tuesday intensified its attack on the Election Commission of India (ECI), with party president Mallikarjun Kharge questioning the transparency of the institution during the Extended Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting held at Sadaqat Ashram in Patna.

In his opening remarks, Kharge alleged that a “conspiracy” was being hatched to disenfranchise millions of voters across the country. Drawing a sharp comparison, he said, “Vote theft is not just about ballots. It means stealing ration, pensions, medicines, and scholarships meant for Dalits, tribals, backward classes, minorities, and the poor.”

He further noted that citizens were rallying behind Rahul Gandhi through the ongoing ‘Voter Rights Yatra’, which has become a focal point for the party’s campaign against what it calls systemic erosion of democratic values.

Kharge also highlighted broader challenges facing the nation, stating, “India is battling economic slowdown, rising unemployment, and deepening social divides. Constitutional institutions that are supposed to function independently are being systematically weakened. 2025 Bihar Assembly elections will mark beginning of the end of Modi govt's 'corrupt rule."

The high-stakes CWC meeting saw the participation of top Congress leaders including Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and several senior figures. The gathering holds special significance as it comes ahead of the crucial Bihar Assembly elections.

Speaking at the event, Congress leader Sachin Pilot underscored Bihar’s central role in national politics. “It is a matter of pride that after a long gap, the CWC meeting is happening in Bihar. Both Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi are here, and the state elections will be a key focus of our discussions. We are going to fight with full strength, and the people of Bihar want change. We are confident of forming the government with a clear majority,” Pilot said.

When asked about the party’s chief ministerial candidate, Pilot chose to remain cautious. “We are contesting the elections together. Once the polls are announced, all such details will be shared,” he added.

Published at : 24 Sep 2025 12:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
Election Commission Mallikarjun Kharge Sachin Pilot Rahul Gandhi Transparency CWC Meeting CONGRESS Democracy BIHAR Vote Theft
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Delhi Ashram 'Baba' Booked After 17 Students Allege Sexual Harassment; Car With Fake Embassy Plate Seized
Delhi Ashram 'Baba' Booked After 17 Students Allege Sexual Harassment; Car With Fake Embassy Plate Seized
World
Zelenskyy Says 'India Mostly With Us' After Trump's 'Primary Funders Of War' Charge
Zelenskyy Says India ‘Mostly With Ukraine’ Amid Trump’s Sharp Criticism
World
‘Stop Exporting Terrorism, Bombing Own People’: India Blasts Pakistan At UN Over Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Strikes
‘Stop Exporting Terrorism, Bombing Own People’: India Blasts Pakistan At UN
India
3 Maoists Killed In Gunfight With Security Forces In Jharkhand's Gumla; Search Ops Underway
3 Maoists Killed In Gunfight With Security Forces In Jharkhand's Gumla; Search Ops Underway
Advertisement

Videos

Madhya Pradesh Garba Pandal Security Tightened With Aadhaar, Tilak And Kalava Checks
Breaking: Bihar Liquor Seizure, Child Molestation, Ranikhet Leopard, Uttarakhand Floods And Ecuador Protests
Congress CWC Meeting In Patna Aims To Reclaim Bihar Ground Ahead Of 2025 Elections
Rahul Gandhi And Tejashwi Yadav Launch Ati Pichda Nyay Sankalp As Bihar Politics Heats Up
Former Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli Reappears Publicly After Coup Speculations
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Zubeen Garg: Remembering The Eternal Voice Of Assam & The Soul Of A People
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget