The Congress on Tuesday intensified its attack on the Election Commission of India (ECI), with party president Mallikarjun Kharge questioning the transparency of the institution during the Extended Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting held at Sadaqat Ashram in Patna.

In his opening remarks, Kharge alleged that a “conspiracy” was being hatched to disenfranchise millions of voters across the country. Drawing a sharp comparison, he said, “Vote theft is not just about ballots. It means stealing ration, pensions, medicines, and scholarships meant for Dalits, tribals, backward classes, minorities, and the poor.”

He further noted that citizens were rallying behind Rahul Gandhi through the ongoing ‘Voter Rights Yatra’, which has become a focal point for the party’s campaign against what it calls systemic erosion of democratic values.

Kharge also highlighted broader challenges facing the nation, stating, “India is battling economic slowdown, rising unemployment, and deepening social divides. Constitutional institutions that are supposed to function independently are being systematically weakened. 2025 Bihar Assembly elections will mark beginning of the end of Modi govt's 'corrupt rule."

The high-stakes CWC meeting saw the participation of top Congress leaders including Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and several senior figures. The gathering holds special significance as it comes ahead of the crucial Bihar Assembly elections.

Speaking at the event, Congress leader Sachin Pilot underscored Bihar’s central role in national politics. “It is a matter of pride that after a long gap, the CWC meeting is happening in Bihar. Both Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi are here, and the state elections will be a key focus of our discussions. We are going to fight with full strength, and the people of Bihar want change. We are confident of forming the government with a clear majority,” Pilot said.

When asked about the party’s chief ministerial candidate, Pilot chose to remain cautious. “We are contesting the elections together. Once the polls are announced, all such details will be shared,” he added.