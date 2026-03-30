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HomeElectionRahul Gandhi Kicks Off Two-Day Campaign For Kerala Assembly Elections

Rahul Gandhi Kicks Off Two-Day Campaign For Kerala Assembly Elections

During the election campaign, Rahul Gandhi and UDF will focus on promises, especially free bus travel for women and monthly aid of 3,000 rupees for seniors.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 30 Mar 2026 12:09 PM (IST)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to launch a two-day intensive campaign for the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections, aiming to energise United Democratic Front (UDF) workers and project a strong electoral push with claims of securing 100 seats in the 140-member House.

Strategy Meetings And Central Kerala Outreach

Gandhi’s campaign will begin with a key meeting with Kerala Congress leaders to finalise the election strategy, after which he will head to the politically crucial central Kerala region.

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha is scheduled to address public rallies in Adoor and Pathanamthitta, followed by a rally and roadshow in Puthuppally. He will also participate in a corner reception in Kanjikuzhi and conclude the day with a public meeting in Athirampuzha.

As part of the first day’s programme, Gandhi will cover five key assembly constituencies in central Kerala.

Focus On Northern Kerala

On the second day of his visit, Gandhi will shift focus to northern Kerala, where he is expected to visit six assembly constituencies. He will be accompanied by Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal and other senior state leaders.

Two major roadshows are also planned in the region as part of the outreach effort.

Welfare Promises At Core

During the campaign, Gandhi and the UDF are expected to highlight key welfare promises, including free bus travel for women and a monthly assistance of Rs 3,000 for senior citizens.

Party leaders said Gandhi will cover nearly 30 assembly constituencies across central and southern Kerala through rallies and roadshows, underlining the alliance’s extensive ground-level preparations.

UDF Expresses Confidence

The Congress-led UDF, contesting as a united alliance, has expressed confidence about returning to power in the state. Senior leaders have claimed that the public response during the campaign indicates the possibility of a landslide victory, with the alliance aiming to cross the 100-seat mark.

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About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 30 Mar 2026 12:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kerala Election 2026 Elections 2026 Election Corner Kerala Assembly Election Kerala Assembly Election 2026
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