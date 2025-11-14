Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
'Chhathi Maiyya, Bengal, And Katta Govt': PM Modi Lauds NDA For Big Bihar Win At BJP HQ| Top Highlights

PM Modi said, “To date, Congress and RJD have not apologised to Chhathi Maiya. The people of Bihar will never forget this. Bihar's pride and honour, this is our priority.”

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 14 Nov 2025 09:35 PM (IST)
Delhi: Speaking at the BJP headquarters in Delhi following the National Democratic Alliance’s strong lead in the Bihar Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the voters of Bihar for their enthusiasm and record turnout.

Bihar’s Voters Stand Tall Against Past Injustices

PM Modi said, “To date, Congress and RJD have not apologised to Chhathi Maiya. The people of Bihar will never forget this. Bihar's pride and honour, this is our priority.” He further emphasised that Bihar had been defamed by parties that ruled India for decades, noting, “They neither respected Bihar's glorious past, nor its traditions and culture, nor its people.”

Democracy Triumphs In Former Naxal-Hit Regions

Highlighting the role of the Election Commission of India, PM Modi remarked that the consistently high voter turnout, particularly among deprived and exploited communities, was a significant achievement. “This is the same Bihar that was once dominated by Maoist terror. Voting used to end at 3 pm in Naxal-affected areas. But in this election, people in Bihar have voted without fear, with enthusiasm and excitement,” he said. He recalled the days of open violence at polling stations during the era of ‘Jungle Raj’ and stressed that the current elections marked a historic departure from that past.

Youth And Women Drive A New Positive ‘MY’ Formula

Addressing political strategies, PM Modi said, “Some parties in Bihar had created the appeasement formula of MY. But today's victory has given a new positive MY formula, and that is Mahila and Youth. Today, Bihar is among those states of the country which have the highest number of youth, and this includes youth from every religion and every caste. Their desire, their aspiration and their dreams have completely destroyed the old communal MY formula of the Jungle Raj people.”

A Clear Mandate For Development

The Prime Minister reiterated that voters had rejected misgovernance and endorsed development. “When I used to speak about Jungle Raj and Katta Sarkar in Bihar elections, the RJD party raised no objections. But it hurt the people of Congress. Today, I want to reiterate that Katta Sarkar will never return to Bihar...The people of Bihar have voted for Viksit Bihar,” he stated.

PM Modi concluded by congratulating the people of Bihar for placing their faith in democracy and the Election Commission, noting the record participation as a triumph for the electoral process.

Published at : 14 Nov 2025 09:35 PM (IST)
