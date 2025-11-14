Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
'That UPSC Guy...': Meme Fest On Social Media As Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Draws Blank In Bihar Polls

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 14 Nov 2025 08:01 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

As the 2025 Bihar Assembly election results began to trickle in, social media users quickly turned their attention to election strategist Prashant Kishor, sparking a flurry of viral memes that poked fun at his political predictions and strategies.

“Bahut Piche Reh Gaya Na”

One meme features a picture of Kishor speaking to someone on the phone with the caption: “Bahut piche reh gaya na, bhai?” This image quickly gained traction as users joked about Kishor’s performance and the underwhelming showing of his client parties in the elections.

UPSC Aspirant Joke

Another meme compares Kishor to a UPSC aspirant: “Prashant Kishor ji is that UPSC Aspirant jinka khud ka rank nahin aata but auron ko rank dilaa dete hain 😭” It includes a screenshot of election results showing the Jan Shakti Party (JSP) at zero seats, emphasizing the gap between expectation and outcome.

3 Idiots Reference

AI-generated imagery has also entered the fray. A popular meme shows characters Raju and Farhan from 3 Idiots checking results, captioned, “Neechey se check kar... neechey se”. Users drew parallels between the scene and Kishor’s anxious monitoring of election outcomes.

Exit Poll Punch

A fourth meme shows a man sitting in a car with the caption: “Aur jab humaari baari aayi CM banne ki, toh sala Exit Poll bhi sahi nikal gaya”, highlighting the irony of predictions versus actual results and mocking the overreliance on exit polls.

These memes, widely shared across social media platforms, reflect the public’s engagement with the Bihar elections in a humorous, satirical way. Prashant Kishor, known for his election consultancy, has become the latest subject of internet wit, showing how political commentary in India is increasingly expressed through meme culture.

Published at : 14 Nov 2025 08:01 PM (IST)
