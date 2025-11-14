'Mahila And Youth': PM Modi Gives New M-Y Formula As NDA Sweeps Bihar

The National Democratic Alliance has secured a commanding victory in the Bihar Assembly elections, prompting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address jubilant BJP workers at the party headquarters in New Delhi on Friday evening. The resounding mandate, powered by the combined appeal of Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, places the alliance on course to surpass its 2010 benchmark of 206 seats.

'People Of Bihar Voted From Viksit Bihar': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing BJP workers at the party headquarters, said that the people had cast their votes with the vision of building a “Viksit Bihar”. Modi said, as per ANI, "...When I used to speak about Jungle Raj and Katta Sarkar in Bihar elections, the RJD party raised no objections. But it hurt the people of Congress. Today, I want to reiterate that Katta Sarkar will never return to Bihar...The people of Bihar have voted for Viksit Bihar..."

Modi noted that Bihar had witnessed a remarkable transformation in electoral participation. “There was a time when voting was restricted till 3 pm in Naxal-affected regions. Today, people cast their votes without fear,” he said, adding that the record turnout demonstrated the public’s faith in both democracy and the Election Commission.

PM said: "Earlier, there was no election in Bihar where repolling did not take place. For instance, before 2005, repolling happened at hundreds of places. In 1995, repolling took place at more than 1500 polling stations. But as the jungle raj ended, the situation started improving, and in both phases of this election, there was no need for repolling anywhere. This time, the voting was peaceful..."

Taking a direct swipe at the opposition, Modi remarked, “Bihar has proved that people defeat falsehoods and do not support those who are out on bail.” He asserted that the verdict signalled a rejection of “nepotism and appeasement politics,” replaced instead by a commitment to inclusive development.

The Prime Minister also touched on the contentious SIR (Statewide Integrated Registration) voter list debate, saying, “The people of Bihar have given massive support to SIR. It is now the duty of all parties to activate their workers to purify voter lists.”

बिहार की जनता का धन्यवाद🙏



Victory Celebrations at BJP headquarters in New Delhi.#NDA_कहे_आभार_बिहार https://t.co/tWWf9yRuVm — BJP (@BJP4India) November 14, 2025



Earlier, BJP chief J.P. Nadda said at the party headquarters that the people had resolved not to repeat the mistakes of the past and had supported the BJP in successive elections. He remarked that the opposition had attempted to pursue divisive and appeasement politics, but the electorate had responded firmly against it. Nadda further stated that the Bihar verdict conveyed a clear endorsement of double-engine governance and of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s record of good governance.

According to the latest figures from the Election Commission, the NDA was poised for a decisive win with over 200 seats.



With the NDA’s numbers steadily climbing, the Bihar verdict marks yet another consolidation of the alliance’s political strength, reaffirming voter confidence in Nitish Kumar’s leadership and Modi’s national appeal.

ALSO READ: 'Victory Of Gyanesh Kumar': Opposition Cries Foul Over ‘Irregularities’ As NDA Set To Sweep Bihar