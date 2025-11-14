Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar PollsScheduleCandidatesDistrictsResultsUpcoming Elections
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI

Bihar Election Results 2025

(Source:  ECI | ABP NEWS)
HomeElection 2025'Mahila And Youth': PM Modi Gives New M-Y Formula As NDA Sweeps Bihar

'Mahila And Youth': PM Modi Gives New M-Y Formula As NDA Sweeps Bihar

The NDA, led by Modi and Nitish Kumar, is set to secured a decisive victory in the Bihar Assembly elections, projected to win over 200 seats, surpassing their 2010 performance.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 14 Nov 2025 07:50 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The National Democratic Alliance has secured a commanding victory in the Bihar Assembly elections, prompting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address jubilant BJP workers at the party headquarters in New Delhi on Friday evening. The resounding mandate, powered by the combined appeal of Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, places the alliance on course to surpass its 2010 benchmark of 206 seats.

'People Of Bihar Voted From Viksit Bihar': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing BJP workers at the party headquarters, said that the people had cast their votes with the vision of building a “Viksit Bihar”. Modi said, as per ANI, "...When I used to speak about Jungle Raj and Katta Sarkar in Bihar elections, the RJD party raised no objections. But it hurt the people of Congress. Today, I want to reiterate that Katta Sarkar will never return to Bihar...The people of Bihar have voted for Viksit Bihar..."

Modi noted that Bihar had witnessed a remarkable transformation in electoral participation. “There was a time when voting was restricted till 3 pm in Naxal-affected regions. Today, people cast their votes without fear,” he said, adding that the record turnout demonstrated the public’s faith in both democracy and the Election Commission.

 PM said: "Earlier, there was no election in Bihar where repolling did not take place. For instance, before 2005, repolling happened at hundreds of places. In 1995, repolling took place at more than 1500 polling stations. But as the jungle raj ended, the situation started improving, and in both phases of this election, there was no need for repolling anywhere. This time, the voting was peaceful..."

Taking a direct swipe at the opposition, Modi remarked, “Bihar has proved that people defeat falsehoods and do not support those who are out on bail.” He asserted that the verdict signalled a rejection of “nepotism and appeasement politics,” replaced instead by a commitment to inclusive development.

The Prime Minister also touched on the contentious SIR (Statewide Integrated Registration) voter list debate, saying, “The people of Bihar have given massive support to SIR. It is now the duty of all parties to activate their workers to purify voter lists.”


Earlier, BJP chief J.P. Nadda said at the party headquarters that the people had resolved not to repeat the mistakes of the past and had supported the BJP in successive elections. He remarked that the opposition had attempted to pursue divisive and appeasement politics, but the electorate had responded firmly against it. Nadda further stated that the Bihar verdict conveyed a clear endorsement of double-engine governance and of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s record of good governance.

According to the latest figures from the Election Commission, the NDA was poised for a decisive win with over 200 seats. 

With the NDA’s numbers steadily climbing, the Bihar verdict marks yet another consolidation of the alliance’s political strength, reaffirming voter confidence in Nitish Kumar’s leadership and Modi’s national appeal.

ALSO READ: 'Victory Of Gyanesh Kumar': Opposition Cries Foul Over ‘Irregularities’ As NDA Set To Sweep Bihar

Published at : 14 Nov 2025 07:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
Election Result Bihar Election 2025 Bihar Election Result 2025
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Indian Air Force Trainer Aircraft Crashes Near Chennai; Pilot Ejects Safely
Indian Air Force Trainer Aircraft Crashes Near Chennai; Pilot Ejects Safely
Cities
Mumbai: Suspicious Bag Found Outside CSMT Station, Area Evacuated As Police Begin Investigation
Mumbai: Suspicious Bag Found Outside CSMT Station, Area Evacuated As Police Begin Investigation
Election 2025
AAP's Harmeet Sandhu Wins Tarn Taran Bypoll, Massive Celebrations Across Punjab
AAP's Harmeet Sandhu Wins Tarn Taran Bypoll, Massive Celebrations Across Punjab
Business
Markets Rebound After NDA’s Bihar Lead, Sensex Ends Over 84,660, Nifty Tests 26,000
Markets Rebound After NDA’s Bihar Lead, Sensex Ends Over 84,660, Nifty Tests 26,000
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Election Result 2025: NDA Surges Ahead As Early Trends Indicate Strong Mandate For Stability
Breaking: NDA Celebrates Strong Lead in Bihar; JDU Workers Revel in Nitish Kumar Victory
Breaking: NDA Gains Strength as Leaders Cite Trust in Modi–Nitish and Fear of ‘Jungle Raj’
Bihar Election 2025: NDA Set for Big Majority as JDU Chief Credits Nitish-Modi Governance
Breaking: NDA Secures Clear Majority as BJP Chief Credits Modi-Nitish Leadership
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Pakistan, Bangladesh Bond From Arabian Sea To Bay of Bengal
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget