With the NDA on track to sweep the Bihar Assembly elections and cross the 200-seat mark, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday acknowledged the landslide mandate and pledged to accelerate the state’s development trajectory. Reacting to the emphatic verdict, Kumar said Bihar would “progress even further” with the renewed support of the people and move toward joining the ranks of India’s most developed states.

Nitish Kumar Thanks Voters, PM Modi

In a message posted on X, the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar wrote, “In the Bihar Legislative Assembly Elections-2025, the people of the state have expressed their confidence in our government by giving us a massive majority. For this, I bow to all the esteemed voters of the state and express my heartfelt gratitude. I also offer my sincere thanks to Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji for his support.”

Kumar went on to highlight the cohesion within the ruling coalition, describing the victory as a product of complete unity among NDA partners. “The NDA alliance has achieved a massive majority in this election by demonstrating complete unity. For this massive victory, thanks and gratitude are also due to all our partners — Shri Chirag Paswan Ji, Shri Jitan Ram Manjhi Ji, and Shri Upendra Kushwaha Ji.”

बिहार विधान सभा चुनाव-2025 में राज्यवासियों ने हमें भारी बहुमत देकर हमारी सरकार के प्रति विश्वास जताया है। इसके लिए राज्य के सभी सम्मानित मतदाताओं को मेरा नमन, हृदय से आभार एवं धन्यवाद।



आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री नरेन्द्र मोदी जी को उनसे मिले सहयोग के लिए उनका नमन करते हुए हृदय… — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) November 14, 2025

'Bihar Will Be Included In Most Developed State': Nitish Kumar

Reiterating his commitment to Bihar’s advancement, he said that the renewed mandate would pave the way for stronger governance and faster progress. “With the support of all of you, Bihar will progress even further and will be included in the category of the most developed states in the country,” Nitish Kumar said.