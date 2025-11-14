Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar PollsScheduleCandidatesDistrictsResultsUpcoming Elections
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI

Bihar Election Results 2025

(Source:  ECI | ABP NEWS)
HomeElection 2025'Bihar Will Progress Further...': Nitish Kumar Thanks Voters, PM Modi After NDA’s Massive Mandate

'Bihar Will Progress Further...': Nitish Kumar Thanks Voters, PM Modi After NDA’s Massive Mandate

Nitish Kumar acknowledged the NDA's landslide victory in the Bihar Assembly elections, attributing it to the people's confidence in his government.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 14 Nov 2025 06:44 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

With the NDA on track to sweep the Bihar Assembly elections and cross the 200-seat mark, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday acknowledged the landslide mandate and pledged to accelerate the state’s development trajectory. Reacting to the emphatic verdict, Kumar said Bihar would “progress even further” with the renewed support of the people and move toward joining the ranks of India’s most developed states.

Nitish Kumar Thanks Voters, PM Modi

In a message posted on X, the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar wrote, “In the Bihar Legislative Assembly Elections-2025, the people of the state have expressed their confidence in our government by giving us a massive majority. For this, I bow to all the esteemed voters of the state and express my heartfelt gratitude. I also offer my sincere thanks to Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji for his support.”

Kumar went on to highlight the cohesion within the ruling coalition, describing the victory as a product of complete unity among NDA partners. “The NDA alliance has achieved a massive majority in this election by demonstrating complete unity. For this massive victory, thanks and gratitude are also due to all our partners — Shri Chirag Paswan Ji, Shri Jitan Ram Manjhi Ji, and Shri Upendra Kushwaha Ji.”

ALSO READ: From Bihar To Delhi: How Freebies & Welfare For Women Are Reshaping India's Election Outcomes

'Bihar Will Be Included In Most Developed State': Nitish Kumar

Reiterating his commitment to Bihar’s advancement, he said that the renewed mandate would pave the way for stronger governance and faster progress. “With the support of all of you, Bihar will progress even further and will be included in the category of the most developed states in the country,” Nitish Kumar said.

Published at : 14 Nov 2025 06:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bihar Assembly Election 2025 NITISH KUMAR Bihar Election 2025 MOdi
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Indian Air Force Trainer Aircraft Crashes Near Chennai; Pilot Ejects Safely
Indian Air Force Trainer Aircraft Crashes Near Chennai; Pilot Ejects Safely
Cities
Mumbai: Suspicious Bag Found Outside CSMT Station, Area Evacuated As Police Begin Investigation
Mumbai: Suspicious Bag Found Outside CSMT Station, Area Evacuated As Police Begin Investigation
Election 2025
AAP's Harmeet Sandhu Wins Tarn Taran Bypoll, Massive Celebrations Across Punjab
AAP's Harmeet Sandhu Wins Tarn Taran Bypoll, Massive Celebrations Across Punjab
Business
Markets Rebound After NDA’s Bihar Lead, Sensex Ends Over 84,660, Nifty Tests 26,000
Markets Rebound After NDA’s Bihar Lead, Sensex Ends Over 84,660, Nifty Tests 26,000
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Election Result 2025: NDA Surges Ahead As Early Trends Indicate Strong Mandate For Stability
Breaking: NDA Celebrates Strong Lead in Bihar; JDU Workers Revel in Nitish Kumar Victory
Breaking: NDA Gains Strength as Leaders Cite Trust in Modi–Nitish and Fear of ‘Jungle Raj’
Bihar Election 2025: NDA Set for Big Majority as JDU Chief Credits Nitish-Modi Governance
Breaking: NDA Secures Clear Majority as BJP Chief Credits Modi-Nitish Leadership
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Pakistan, Bangladesh Bond From Arabian Sea To Bay of Bengal
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget