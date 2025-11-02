'If Malla’s Son Can Be Deputy CM, Why Not Mohammed’s?’: Owaisi’s Swipe At Mahagathbandhan

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Kishanganj: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday slammed Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav for fielding former MLA Mujahid Alam on the Kochadhaman seat in the Kishanganj district of Bihar.

Addressing an election rally in Kishanganj, Owaisi alleged that the RJD candidate, Alam, remained silent on several issues affecting the Muslim community.

"Hear this out, Tejashwi. Neither Kochadhaman left Izhar Asfi, nor did Owaisi... Tejashwi (RJD) has given a ticket to such a person who did not say a word during triple talaq, CAA, during the bulldozer operations, encounters, and attacks on mosques across the country... Kochadhaman belonged to the Majlis and will always remain so," the AIMIM chief said.

Sitting MLA Izhar Asfi is contesting against Mahagathbandhan's candidate Mujahid Alam, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Bina Devi and Jan Suraaj's Abu Affan Farooquee.

Former MLA Mujahid Alam was among the petitioners challenging the Election Commission of India over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll in Bihar. The other petitioners included RJD MP Manoj Jha, the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), PUCL, activist Yogendra Yadav, and Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra.

Kochadhaman will undergo polling in the second phase of the Assembly elections on November 11. The voting for the first phase will take place on November 6, with the results to be announced on November 14.

Earlier on October 30, Owaisi questioned the Mahagathbandhan over not naming a Muslim candidate for the Deputy Chief Minister face ahead of the upcoming polls in Bihar.

He said that if a son (referring to VIP chief Vikas Sahani) of the Malla community can become the Deputy Chief Minister, then a son from the Muslim community can become Chief Minister and even Prime Minister in this nation.

Addressing an election rally in Kishanganj, Owaisi said, "Sitting next to Tejashwi Yadav, Mukesh Bhai of the VIP Party, confident in his community's history, declared that the Malla community is with Tejashwi. The Malla community represents 3% of Bihar's population. He declared that if they gain power, he will become the Deputy CM... If a Malla's son will become the Deputy Chief Minister, what will the 17% minority community in Bihar do? Are they only to spread 'Dari ' (carpet)?"

"If a Malla's son can become the Deputy Chief Minister, then Mohammed's son can also become the Prime Minister or Chief Minister. Nothing can stop us from achieving our goals. Remember, the more you dream, the more you trust in Allah's will, and the more you strive along the way, the more you will see the clearer the path will become," he added.

Mahagathbandhan has named Tejashwi Yadav as their Chief Ministerial candidate while Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahani is the alliance's face for the post of Deputy CM.

