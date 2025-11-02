Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeElection 2025'Kanpatti Pe Katta': PM Modi Accuses RJD Of ‘Snatching CM Post At Gunpoint’ At Bihar Rally

He portrayed the Mahagathbandhan as divided and opportunistic, contrasting it with the BJP's development agenda.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 02 Nov 2025 07:33 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched a blistering attack on the RJD–Congress Mahagathbandhan during his campaign in Bihar, accusing the opposition alliance of “political gundagardi” and alleging that the RJD had ‘snatched’ the chief minister’s post from the Congress at metaphorical gunpoint.

“RJD ne Congress ki kanpatti par katta rakhkar CM pad chura liya,” Modi said, claiming that a high-stakes power struggle had played out in “closed rooms” just days before the state heads to the polls.

The Prime Minister alleged that the Congress did not want an RJD leader to assume the chief minister’s position but was pressured into conceding.

“Congress didn’t want an RJD leader to be CM, but RJD didn’t let go of the opportunity. They forced the announcement at gunpoint,” he declared, drawing loud cheers from the crowd.

‘Mahagathbandhan Is a Divided House’

Continuing his attack, Modi described the opposition alliance as deeply divided and rife with internal conflict.

“Let me tell you an inside story, there’s a fierce battle between the Congress and the RJD. It seems that after the elections, they might end up breaking each other’s heads,” he said, amid laughter and applause.

The Prime Minister sought to project the Mahagathbandhan as unstable and opportunistic, contrasting it with what he called the BJP’s agenda of “development and stability.”

Modi’s Pakistan Remark

Modi also took a sharp dig at the Congress leadership, referring to it as the “royal family,” while recalling ‘Operation Sindoor’, a recent military operation.

“When there were blasts in Pakistan, Congress’s royal family was losing sleep,” he quipped.

“Dhamake Pakistan mein ho rahe the, Congress ke ‘shahi parivar’ ki neend ud jaati thi,” the Prime Minister added, in one of his most pointed remarks of the campaign.

Published at : 02 Nov 2025 07:33 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bihar Elections PM Modi RJD CONGRESS
