‘56-Inch Chest Can Still Be Cowardly’: Rahul Gandhi Hits Out At PM Modi In Bihar Rally

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi during campaign rallies in poll-bound Bihar, alleging that the PM is “scared” of former U.S. President Donald Trump and “remote controlled” by big businesses. Addressing consecutive public meetings in Begusarai and Khagaria, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha claimed that Modi’s decisions, including demonetisation and the Goods and Services Tax (GST), were designed to “destroy small businesses." Gandhi also took a swipe at Modi’s “56-inch chest” remark, saying true strength lies in courage, not physique.

Gandhi said, “Having a huge chest does not make you strong. Just look at Mahatma Gandhi, who had a frail build but took on the British, who were the superpowers of the time.” He added that “some people may have a big chest but are still cowards,” while referring to Modi’s earlier statements on strength and leadership.

Continuing his criticism, Gandhi compared Modi’s response to global pressure with that of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. “In 1971, when the U.S. threatened India, Indira Gandhi did not get scared and did what needed to be done. But when Trump told Modi to stop Operation Sindoor, he halted it,” he alleged.

The Congress leader accused PM Modi of prioritising the interests of big corporations over common citizens. “All major decisions of his government, GST, demonetisation, were aimed at crippling small traders,” he claimed.

Outlining his party’s 'alternative' approach, Gandhi said, “We want to promote small businesses. We want to replace ‘Made in China’ labels on your phones and T-shirts with ‘Made in Bihar’ tags.”

Taking a jibe at PM Modi’s campaign tactics, he added, “Tell him to do yoga, he will do a few asanas. He will even dance on stage for votes. Whatever you say until election day, Modi will do that. Because after the elections, he will only work for his favourite corporations.”