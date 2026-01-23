Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched a series of development projects in Kerala, including new train services and the PM SVANidhi Credit Card, as part of the Centre’s push to strengthen infrastructure and support urban livelihoods.

During a programme in Thiruvananthapuram, the prime minister flagged off three Amrit Bharat Express trains and a Thrissur–Guruvayur passenger train, aimed at enhancing regional rail connectivity between Kerala and neighbouring states such as Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Rail Connectivity Strengthened Across Southern States

PM Modi also laid the foundation stone for the CSIR–National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (NIIST) Innovation, Technology and Entrepreneurship Hub, signalling a renewed focus on research, innovation and start-up growth in the state.

Addressing the gathering, the prime minister said the Centre’s development efforts in Kerala had received “a new impetus”, with rail connectivity receiving a significant boost from Friday. He added that steps were being taken to develop Thiruvananthapuram into a major start-up hub of the country.

Focus on Urban Poor and ‘Viksit Bharat’ Vision

The prime minister also launched the PM SVANidhi Credit Card, a UPI-linked, interest-free revolving credit facility designed to benefit street vendors, street cart operators and footpath hawkers across the country.

Highlighting the Centre’s focus on urban welfare, Modi said more than four crore houses have been built nationwide under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, including over one crore for the urban poor. Of these, about 1.25 lakh houses have been provided to urban poor families in Kerala.

“To build a Viksit Bharat, the entire country is making a collective effort, and our cities are playing a major role,” Modi said, noting that the Centre has made sustained investments in urban infrastructure over the past 11 years.

He also described the launch of the PM SVANidhi Credit Card as an initiative originating from Kerala that would support the welfare of the poor across the country, reinforcing the government’s emphasis on inclusive growth and financial empowerment.