Modi Launches PM SVANidhi Credit Card, Rail Projects Among Other Developmental Projects In Kerala

Modi Launches PM SVANidhi Credit Card, Rail Projects Among Other Developmental Projects In Kerala

He emphasised infrastructure development, urban welfare, and making Thiruvananthapuram a startup hub. Modi highlighted the Centre's focus on inclusive growth and the vision of a "Viksit Bharat."

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 23 Jan 2026 11:59 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched a series of development projects in Kerala, including new train services and the PM SVANidhi Credit Card, as part of the Centre’s push to strengthen infrastructure and support urban livelihoods.

During a programme in Thiruvananthapuram, the prime minister flagged off three Amrit Bharat Express trains and a Thrissur–Guruvayur passenger train, aimed at enhancing regional rail connectivity between Kerala and neighbouring states such as Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Rail Connectivity Strengthened Across Southern States

PM Modi also laid the foundation stone for the CSIR–National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (NIIST) Innovation, Technology and Entrepreneurship Hub, signalling a renewed focus on research, innovation and start-up growth in the state.

Addressing the gathering, the prime minister said the Centre’s development efforts in Kerala had received “a new impetus”, with rail connectivity receiving a significant boost from Friday. He added that steps were being taken to develop Thiruvananthapuram into a major start-up hub of the country.

Focus on Urban Poor and ‘Viksit Bharat’ Vision

The prime minister also launched the PM SVANidhi Credit Card, a UPI-linked, interest-free revolving credit facility designed to benefit street vendors, street cart operators and footpath hawkers across the country.

Highlighting the Centre’s focus on urban welfare, Modi said more than four crore houses have been built nationwide under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, including over one crore for the urban poor. Of these, about 1.25 lakh houses have been provided to urban poor families in Kerala.

“To build a Viksit Bharat, the entire country is making a collective effort, and our cities are playing a major role,” Modi said, noting that the Centre has made sustained investments in urban infrastructure over the past 11 years.

He also described the launch of the PM SVANidhi Credit Card as an initiative originating from Kerala that would support the welfare of the poor across the country, reinforcing the government’s emphasis on inclusive growth and financial empowerment.

Frequently Asked Questions

What development projects did Prime Minister Narendra Modi launch in Kerala?

Prime Minister Modi launched new train services to enhance regional connectivity and the PM SVANidhi Credit Card to support urban livelihoods. He also laid the foundation stone for a new innovation hub.

How will the new train services benefit Kerala?

The new Amrit Bharat Express trains and the Thrissur-Guruvayur passenger train aim to improve rail connectivity between Kerala and neighboring states like Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh.

What is the PM SVANidhi Credit Card and who does it benefit?

The PM SVANidhi Credit Card is a UPI-linked, interest-free revolving credit facility. It is designed to benefit street vendors, street cart operators, and footpath hawkers across India.

What is the government's focus on urban development in Kerala?

The government is investing in urban infrastructure and aims to develop Thiruvananthapuram into a major start-up hub. Over 1.25 lakh houses have been provided to urban poor families in Kerala under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 23 Jan 2026 11:59 AM (IST)
