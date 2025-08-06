Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
‘I’m A Living Tiger, Will Become Dangerous’: Mamata Banerjee Warns BJP, Trains Guns At EC Ahead Of 2026 Polls

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee challenged political rivals, making veiled jibes at the BJP. She criticised the Election Commission, accusing them of bias, and urged citizens to protect their voter identity.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 06 Aug 2025 11:27 PM (IST)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday delivered a message to her political adversaries, remarking that she cannot be defeated unless she permits it. Speaking at a public meeting in Jhargram’s Panchmatha More, Mamata launched a fiery counterattack while indirectly targeting the BJP ahead of the 2026 state elections.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief did not name the saffron party directly, but her words can be interpreted as a direct challenge. “You can only defeat me if I allow it. If I don’t want it, you can’t. It’s not easy to defeat Mamata Banerjee,” she declared, in an address, as quoted by news agency PTI.

‘Don’t Try to Wound Me, I’ll Become Dangerous’: Mamata Tells BJP

Calling herself a tiger, Mamata said she should not be provoked. “I am a living tiger. Don’t try to wound me, I will become dangerous,” she warned. Recalling her political journey and violent encounters with Left Front rule, she said, “My head was smashed, my body soaked in blood. I am not afraid. I will crush you like ants.”

She also reminded the crowd of her survival against bullets allegedly fired by the CPI(M), reinforcing her image as a fighter who does not back down. “You cannot defeat me unless I let you,” Mamata reiterated.

ECI 'Acting Like Amit Shah’s Agent': Mamata Over Suspension Of Officers

Her comments came after the Election Commission directed the state government to suspend four officials, including two Electoral Registration Officers (EROs). Expressing strong displeasure, Mamata accused the Commission of bias.

“The Commission is acting like Amit Shah’s agent. It’s working like a puppet in the hands of Amit Shah. Bengal won’t tolerate this insult. I will not allow my officers to be punished. Try it if you have the courage!” she said, as quoted by PTI.

Mamata also urged citizens to remain vigilant about the electoral rolls. “Your name on the voter list is your identity. Register now, and double-check later. Don’t be shocked on election day to find your name missing,” she warned.

‘Say Joy Bangla, Protest’: Mamata Rallies Voters

Drawing from her past in Jangalmahal, Mamata remembered visiting Belpahari in 1992. “People were boiling ants and roots to eat. That day, I decided to change things. That’s why I introduced ‘Khadya Sathi’ – to ensure no one in Bengal goes hungry,” she said.

Taking aim at alleged attempts to vilify Bengali speakers, she added, “Now, if you speak Bengali, you are called a Bangladeshi or a Rohingya. This is an attack on the Bengali language.” She called on people to resist such narratives: “Say ‘Joy Bangla’. Protest. We won’t give up even an inch without a fight. Your voter card isn’t just a card – it’s your proof of identity.”

Addressing government employees directly, Mamata assured them of protection. “You work for the people. I am responsible for your protection. They will try to scare you, but they won’t succeed. Bengal will not allow harassment in the name of elections,” she said.

‘CM’s Aggression Shows Desperation’: BJP Responds

Reacting to her speech, senior BJP leader and former state president Rahul Sinha said Mamata’s remarks reflected nervousness. “Her threat to crush opponents like ants shows just how weak and desperate she has become,” Sinha said, responding to her combative tone.

The fiery address marks a significant escalation in Mamata’s rhetoric, indicating that the political temperature in Bengal is set to rise as the 2026 elections draw closer.

Published at : 06 Aug 2025 11:24 PM (IST)
Mamata Banerjee West Bengal Election Mamata Banerjee 2026 West Bengal Election West Bengal Election 2026 SIR
