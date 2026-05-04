Kuthuparamba Election Result 2026 Live: Vote Counting Begins at 8 AM, Stay Tuned for Latest Win Loss Tally Here!

Background

Kuthuparamba Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE: Catch latest win-loss tally and vote counting updates from Kerala Election 2026 here. Kuthuparamba constituency number 14 of Kerala, was won by K. P. Mohanan in 2021 from LJD who secured 70626 votes. In 2021, the runner up candidate was, P. K. Abdulla from IUML who secured 61085 votes. Winning margin for this seat in 2021 elections was 9541 votes.

Vote counting of Assembly elections 2026 will be held today, 4 May 2026 from 8 AM onwards. Catch latest updates on ABP Live for all details on vote counting, win loss tally and final seats won by each party.

Follow ABP LIVE TV and ABP News YouTube for all latest action around Kuthuparamba Election 2023 LIVE vote counting.