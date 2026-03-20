Kannur (Kerala), Mar 20 (PTI) Pinarayi, a village in Kannur district, holds a special place in the history of Kerala's communist movement. It was here in 1939 that legendary leaders like E M S Namboodiripad, P Krishna Pillai, K Damodaran and N C Sekhar came together to organise what would later grow into a powerful political force in the state— the communist movement.

Over the decades, Pinarayi has remained more than just a place on the map. It has come to symbolise the roots of left politics in Kerala -- a movement that reshaped the state's social and political landscape.

The village continues to make political history even today as it is the hometown of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, one of the most influential leaders of the CPI(M), who broke a long-standing trend in Kerala politics by leading the Left Democratic Front (LDF) to consecutive victories -- something rare in a state known for alternating between the LDF and the Congress-led UDF.

Vijayan is once again seeking a mandate from the Dharmadam constituency, which includes his native village of Pinarayi. He is aiming not just for another personal victory, but also to lead his party to power again in the state.

For many voters, the election is not just about a candidate, but about continuity and leadership. Vijayan, often seen as the undisputed leader of the CPI(M), is also currently the only Chief Minister from the party in the country.

However, the contest in Dharmadam is not without challenge. Both the Congress and the BJP are trying to make inroads into what has long been considered a Left stronghold.

The Congress has fielded youth leader V P Abdul Rasheed, while the BJP has put forward its state secretary K Ranjith.

Dharmadam, since its formation in 2010, has consistently sided with the CPI(M).

The seat was won by K K Narayanan in 2011, followed by Pinarayi Vijayan in 2016 and 2021.

In the 2021 Assembly election, Vijayan defeated Congress candidate C Raghunathan by a margin of over 50,000 votes, securing 59.61 per cent of the vote share.

BJP candidate C K Padmanabhan polled 14,623 votes, accounting for 9.13 per cent.

Five years on, the CPI(M) is confident of retaining the seat with an even bigger margin, citing a slew of development initiatives undertaken in the constituency under Vijayan’s leadership.

Party leaders claim Dharmadam was declared extreme poverty-free in April last year, becoming the first constituency in the state to achieve the feat.

Speaking to PTI, CPI(M) Kannur district secretariat member M Surendran, who is coordinating election work in Dharmadam, said the party would seek a fresh mandate by highlighting development.

“People in Dharmadam know the changes brought to the constituency and the state under the Chief Minister’s leadership. They are emotionally connected to him and want the LDF to return to power so that development continues and the secular fabric remains intact,” he said.

According to Surendran, the CPI(M) campaign is well ahead of its rivals.

“We will bring out a detailed note listing every development work carried out here. Dharmadam has become a model constituency in Kerala,” he added.

He said that although Vijayan may get limited time to campaign in the constituency due to his statewide engagements, party workers have already intensified grassroots activities.

"People understand his responsibilities as a top leader. Our workers are already engaged in house visits. There will be a ‘Pinarayi Vijayan 3.0’ both in Dharmadam and in Kerala,” he said.

On reported internal issues within the party in the district, particularly in Payyannur and Taliparamba, Surendran said these would not impact the CPI(M)’s prospects.

Vijayan conducted a roadshow in the constituency on Wednesday and filed his nomination on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Congress candidate Abdul Rasheed told PTI that the Chief Minister would face a tough contest this time.

“The CPI(M)’s claims of development are merely eyewash. People are fed up with the government. Vijayan will be the first incumbent Chief Minister to lose from his own constituency,” Rasheed said.

He pointed out that the IHRD College of Applied Science at Pinarayi is still functioning in a rented building.

He also alleged inadequate facilities in government hospitals and a shortage of medicines in the constituency.

“Unemployment remains a major issue. Despite claims of eradicating poverty, not a single public sector enterprise has been set up to generate jobs. Youth are migrating to other states and countries in search of employment,” he said.

Rasheed added that the UDF’s improved performance in recent local body polls in Kannur district would also be reflected in the Assembly election.

BJP candidate K Ranjith said his campaign would focus on exposing what he termed as the CPI(M)’s “false development claims”.

“We recently held an adalat in the constituency and received over 3,000 complaints, which shows the level of public dissatisfaction,” he told PTI.

He also alleged political violence against BJP workers in the district.

“There is no safety for dissenting voices. Our workers are regularly targeted by CPI(M) cadres,” he alleged.

Ranjith said the BJP’s development-oriented politics is gaining traction among voters, which he believes will improve the party’s prospects in Dharmadam.

The Dharmadam constituency comprises eight panchayats.

Following the SIR process, the constituency has a total of 2,04,696 voters -- 1,07,475 women, 97,219 men and two transgender voters.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)