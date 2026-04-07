Shivraj Singh Chouhan Says ‘Crackers Will Burst In Pakistan’ If Cong Wins Kerala Polls

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday said that “crackers will be burst in Pakistan” if the Congress-led UDF wins the Assembly election in Kerala.

Addressing a poll rally here, Chouhan said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a “unique leader” and claimed that the BJP candidate, Sobha Surendran, in Palakkad reflects a similar leadership.

He alleged that the Congress and the UDF were linked to Jamaat-e-Islami.

“If they win, crackers will burst in Pakistan. They want to harm Kerala by aligning with Jamaat-e-Islami,” he said.

Chouhan said a BJP victory would ensure development in the state if it wins the April 9 Assembly election.

“If we win, agriculture will move forward, and development will progress,” he said.

He added that he would personally work to develop the state's agriculture sector.

“The Government of India will stand with you,” he said.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)