‘Historic Mandate’: PM Modi Breaks Silence On BJP’s Bengal Triumph

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed the BJP’s landmark victory in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, calling it a historic mandate and declaring that “the lotus has bloomed in West Bengal”.

In a series of posts on X, Modi said the election would be “remembered forever” and described the result as a triumph of “people’s power” and the BJP’s politics of good governance.

“I bow to each and every person of West Bengal,” he said, thanking voters for what he termed a “spectacular” and “unprecedented” mandate.

Promises Government Of ‘Opportunity And Dignity’

Assuring the people of West Bengal that the BJP would fulfil their aspirations, Modi said the party would work to provide a government that ensures “opportunity and dignity to all sections of society”.

He added that the BJP’s victory was the result of decades of hard work by party workers who had “overcome all sorts of adversities” while advancing the party’s development agenda.

Assam Win Reflects Faith In Development Agenda: PM

Reacting to the BJP-NDA’s victory in Assam, Modi said the result reflected the electorate’s continued faith in the alliance’s development-focused governance.

He thanked the people of Assam for the “resounding mandate” and assured them that the government would continue working for the state’s transformation.

Congratulates UDF In Kerala, Thanks NDA Voters

On Kerala, Modi thanked those who voted for the BJP-NDA and said the party would continue raising issues critical to the state’s development.

He also congratulated the UDF on its victory in the Kerala Assembly elections, stating that the Centre would support the developmental aspirations of the people of Kerala.

PM Congratulates TVK On Tamil Nadu Performance

In Tamil Nadu, Modi thanked voters who supported the NDA and congratulated Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on its performance in the Assembly elections.

He said the Centre would continue working for Tamil Nadu’s progress and the welfare of its people.

Puducherry NDA Retains Power

Thanking the people of Puducherry for re-electing the NDA government, Modi said the renewed mandate reflected public faith in the administration led by Chief Minister N. Rangasamy.

He said the victory would further strengthen efforts to deliver good governance in the Union Territory.