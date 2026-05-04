Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BengalKeralaAssamTamil NaduPuducherryUpcoming Elections
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI

Election Results 2026

(Source: ECI/ABP News)
HomeElection‘Historic Mandate’: PM Modi Breaks Silence On BJP’s Bengal Triumph

‘Historic Mandate’: PM Modi Breaks Silence On BJP’s Bengal Triumph

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 04 May 2026 07:20 PM (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed the BJP’s landmark victory in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, calling it a historic mandate and declaring that “the lotus has bloomed in West Bengal”.

In a series of posts on X, Modi said the election would be “remembered forever” and described the result as a triumph of “people’s power” and the BJP’s politics of good governance.

“I bow to each and every person of West Bengal,” he said, thanking voters for what he termed a “spectacular” and “unprecedented” mandate.

Promises Government Of ‘Opportunity And Dignity’

Assuring the people of West Bengal that the BJP would fulfil their aspirations, Modi said the party would work to provide a government that ensures “opportunity and dignity to all sections of society”.

He added that the BJP’s victory was the result of decades of hard work by party workers who had “overcome all sorts of adversities” while advancing the party’s development agenda.

Assam Win Reflects Faith In Development Agenda: PM

Reacting to the BJP-NDA’s victory in Assam, Modi said the result reflected the electorate’s continued faith in the alliance’s development-focused governance.

He thanked the people of Assam for the “resounding mandate” and assured them that the government would continue working for the state’s transformation.

Congratulates UDF In Kerala, Thanks NDA Voters

On Kerala, Modi thanked those who voted for the BJP-NDA and said the party would continue raising issues critical to the state’s development.

He also congratulated the UDF on its victory in the Kerala Assembly elections, stating that the Centre would support the developmental aspirations of the people of Kerala.

PM Congratulates TVK On Tamil Nadu Performance

In Tamil Nadu, Modi thanked voters who supported the NDA and congratulated Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on its performance in the Assembly elections.

He said the Centre would continue working for Tamil Nadu’s progress and the welfare of its people.

Puducherry NDA Retains Power

Thanking the people of Puducherry for re-electing the NDA government, Modi said the renewed mandate reflected public faith in the administration led by Chief Minister N. Rangasamy.

He said the victory would further strengthen efforts to deliver good governance in the Union Territory.

Before You Go

Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: Shiv Sena and BJP to Contest Separately, No Alliance Announced

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 04 May 2026 07:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News ABP Live
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election
Bengal Election Results Live: PM Modi Arrives BJP HQ In Delhi, To Address Workers Shortly
PM Modi Arrives BJP HQ In Delhi, To Address Workers Shortly
Election
‘Historic Mandate’: PM Modi Breaks Silence On BJP’s Bengal Triumph
‘Historic Mandate’: PM Modi Breaks Silence On BJP’s Bengal Triumph
Election
Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026 LIVE: No Alliance with TVK, Says Congress; PM Congratulates Vijay’s Party
No Alliance with TVK, Says Congress; PM Congratulates Vijay’s Party
Election
‘CM Vijay In Jana Nayagan’: Nani, Vijay Deverakonda, Kajal Aggarwal, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar Congratulate TVK Chief
‘CM Vijay In Jana Nayagan’: Mahesh Babu, Nani, Vijay Deverakonda, Kajal Aggarwal, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar Congratulate TVK Chief
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Congress Questions Election Process as BJP Leads Bengal Trends, Debate Intensifies Nationwide
Breaking: Mamata Banerjee May Meet Governor as Bhabanipur Counting Halts Amid High Political Drama
Breaking: Mamata Leads Bhabanipur by 5,000+ Votes as Counting Paused, High Political Drama Unfolds
Breaking: Mamata Reaches Counting Centre as BJP Leads Bengal Trends, Dharmendra Pradhan Reacts
Breaking: Anurag Thakur Credits Modi Factor, Voter Shift for BJP Surge in West Bengal
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sadhguru
Sadhguru
Sadhguru Writes: What Gautama Buddha’s Path Really Teaches Us This Buddha Purnima
Opinion
Embed widget