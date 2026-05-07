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HomeElectionGovernor Dismisses Cabinet In West Bengal

Governor Dismisses Cabinet In West Bengal

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 07 May 2026 07:13 PM (IST)

The Bengal Cabinet has been dismissed by the Governor on Thursday evening.

 

Before You Go

Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: Shiv Sena and BJP to Contest Separately, No Alliance Announced

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About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 07 May 2026 07:13 PM (IST)
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