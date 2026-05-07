MEA Responds To Nepal’s Lipulekh Objection, Says Kailash Route In Use Since 1954

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India open to dialogue with Nepal on border dispute.

Nepal renews territorial claim over Lipulekh Pass.

India rejects Nepal's claim, cites historical usage.

India on Thursday said it remains open to dialogue with Nepal over the long-running border dispute linked to the Lipulekh Pass, days after Kathmandu renewed its territorial claim over the strategically significant area amid the resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra.

Responding to questions during the Ministry of External Affairs’ weekly media briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said New Delhi was willing to hold discussions if Nepal formally raised the matter again.

“We are ready to talk to them," Jaiswal said while responding to queries regarding Nepal’s recent objections to the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra route through Lipulekh.

Nepal Renews Claim Over Lipulekh Route

The latest exchange comes after Nepal objected to India and China facilitating the Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage through the Lipulekh Pass in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district.

Kathmandu claimed the route passes through Nepali territory and said it had not been consulted before arrangements for the pilgrimage were finalised.

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India, however, rejected the objection, maintaining that the route has been in use for decades.

“This is not new; the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra has been happening since 1954 through this route," Jaiswal said.

India Rejects Nepal’s Territorial Claim

The Ministry of External Affairs described Nepal’s territorial assertions as a “unilateral artificial enlargement" and termed them “untenable."

Nepal has consistently maintained that Lipulekh, along with Kalapani and Limpiyadhura, belongs to Nepal under the 1816 Sugauli Treaty.

Earlier this week, Nepal government spokesperson Sasmit Pokharel reiterated Kathmandu’s position.

“The territory belongs to Nepal, and the government has a clear view about this and is committed to its stance," Pokharel said.

Dispute Dates Back To 2020 Map Row

The Lipulekh dispute escalated sharply in 2020 after Nepal released a revised political map showing Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura within its territory.

India strongly objected to the move, saying it was inconsistent with historical facts and bilateral understandings.

Despite the continuing disagreement, India has maintained that all outstanding boundary issues with Nepal should be resolved through “dialogue and diplomacy."

Kailash Mansarovar Yatra Resumes After Five Years

The Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, a major pilgrimage for Hindus, Buddhists and Jains to Mount Kailash and Mansarovar Lake in Tibet, recently resumed after nearly five years.

The resumption is being seen as part of broader efforts to normalise ties between India and China.