Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#WBBoardResult#ResultsOnABPNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaMEA Responds To Nepal’s Lipulekh Objection, Says Kailash Route In Use Since 1954

MEA Responds To Nepal’s Lipulekh Objection, Says Kailash Route In Use Since 1954

“We are ready to talk to them," Jaiswal said while responding to queries regarding Nepal’s recent objections to the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra route through Lipulekh.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 07 May 2026 07:10 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India open to dialogue with Nepal on border dispute.
  • Nepal renews territorial claim over Lipulekh Pass.
  • India rejects Nepal's claim, cites historical usage.

India on Thursday said it remains open to dialogue with Nepal over the long-running border dispute linked to the Lipulekh Pass, days after Kathmandu renewed its territorial claim over the strategically significant area amid the resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra.

Responding to questions during the Ministry of External Affairs’ weekly media briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said New Delhi was willing to hold discussions if Nepal formally raised the matter again.

“We are ready to talk to them," Jaiswal said while responding to queries regarding Nepal’s recent objections to the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra route through Lipulekh.

Nepal Renews Claim Over Lipulekh Route

The latest exchange comes after Nepal objected to India and China facilitating the Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage through the Lipulekh Pass in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district.

Kathmandu claimed the route passes through Nepali territory and said it had not been consulted before arrangements for the pilgrimage were finalised.

ALSO READ: ‘Terror Will Not Go Unanswered’: Defence Forces React On Operation Sindoor Anniversary

India, however, rejected the objection, maintaining that the route has been in use for decades.

“This is not new; the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra has been happening since 1954 through this route," Jaiswal said.

India Rejects Nepal’s Territorial Claim

The Ministry of External Affairs described Nepal’s territorial assertions as a “unilateral artificial enlargement" and termed them “untenable."

Nepal has consistently maintained that Lipulekh, along with Kalapani and Limpiyadhura, belongs to Nepal under the 1816 Sugauli Treaty.

Earlier this week, Nepal government spokesperson Sasmit Pokharel reiterated Kathmandu’s position.

“The territory belongs to Nepal, and the government has a clear view about this and is committed to its stance," Pokharel said.

Dispute Dates Back To 2020 Map Row

The Lipulekh dispute escalated sharply in 2020 after Nepal released a revised political map showing Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura within its territory.

India strongly objected to the move, saying it was inconsistent with historical facts and bilateral understandings.

Despite the continuing disagreement, India has maintained that all outstanding boundary issues with Nepal should be resolved through “dialogue and diplomacy."

Kailash Mansarovar Yatra Resumes After Five Years

The Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, a major pilgrimage for Hindus, Buddhists and Jains to Mount Kailash and Mansarovar Lake in Tibet, recently resumed after nearly five years.

The resumption is being seen as part of broader efforts to normalise ties between India and China.

Before You Go

Breaking: Police Detain 3 Local History-Sheeters in Chandranath Rath Murder Probe

Frequently Asked Questions

Is India open to discussing the Lipulekh Pass border dispute with Nepal?

Yes, India remains open to dialogue with Nepal regarding the long-standing border dispute over the Lipulekh Pass.

Why did Nepal object to the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra route?

Nepal objected because they claim the route passes through Nepali territory and stated they were not consulted about the arrangements.

What is India's stance on Nepal's territorial claim over Lipulekh?

India rejects Nepal's territorial assertions, calling them a unilateral and untenable enlargement of their claims.

When did the Lipulekh dispute significantly escalate?

The dispute escalated in 2020 when Nepal released a revised political map showing Lipulekh within its territory.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 07 May 2026 07:10 PM (IST)
Tags :
MEA Responds To Nepal’s Lipulekh Objection Says Kailash Route In Use Since 1954
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
MEA Responds To Nepal’s Lipulekh Objection, Says Kailash Route In Use Since 1954
MEA Responds To Nepal’s Lipulekh Objection, Says Kailash Route In Use Since 1954
India
Mahua Moitra Shares Video, Claims Men Chanted ‘Jai Shri Ram’ On Flight She Was Travelling In
Mahua Moitra Shares Video, Claims Men Chanted ‘Jai Shri Ram’ On Flight She Was Travelling In
India
‘Terror Will Not Go Unanswered’: Defence Forces React On Operation Sindoor Anniversary
‘Terror Will Not Go Unanswered’: Defence Forces React On Operation Sindoor Anniversary
India
Sirf Hungama Khada Karna Maqsad Nahi’: Ex-DGMO Rajiv Ghai's Sharp Message To Pak
‘Sirf Hungama Khada Karna Maqsad Nahi’: Ex-DGMO's Sharp Message To Pak
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Police Detain 3 Local History-Sheeters in Chandranath Rath Murder Probe
Investigation: CCTV, Forensics and Ground Probe Intensified in High-Profile Bengal Killing
Breaking: Chandranath Rath Murder Case—Postmortem Nearly Complete at Barasat Medical College
Breaking: BJP Leader Shuvendu Adhikari’s PA Chandranath Rath Murdered in Bengal
Breaking: PM Narendra Modi, Nitish Kumar Mark Major NDA Show of Strength in Patna
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Delhi Must Listen To Ladakh's Demands, Ignoring Can Prove Costly
Opinion
Embed widget