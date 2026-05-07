Yes, India remains open to dialogue with Nepal regarding the long-standing border dispute over the Lipulekh Pass.
MEA Responds To Nepal’s Lipulekh Objection, Says Kailash Route In Use Since 1954
“We are ready to talk to them," Jaiswal said while responding to queries regarding Nepal’s recent objections to the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra route through Lipulekh.
- India open to dialogue with Nepal on border dispute.
- Nepal renews territorial claim over Lipulekh Pass.
- India rejects Nepal's claim, cites historical usage.
India on Thursday said it remains open to dialogue with Nepal over the long-running border dispute linked to the Lipulekh Pass, days after Kathmandu renewed its territorial claim over the strategically significant area amid the resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra.
Responding to questions during the Ministry of External Affairs’ weekly media briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said New Delhi was willing to hold discussions if Nepal formally raised the matter again.
“We are ready to talk to them," Jaiswal said while responding to queries regarding Nepal’s recent objections to the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra route through Lipulekh.
Nepal Renews Claim Over Lipulekh Route
The latest exchange comes after Nepal objected to India and China facilitating the Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage through the Lipulekh Pass in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district.
Kathmandu claimed the route passes through Nepali territory and said it had not been consulted before arrangements for the pilgrimage were finalised.
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India, however, rejected the objection, maintaining that the route has been in use for decades.
“This is not new; the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra has been happening since 1954 through this route," Jaiswal said.
India Rejects Nepal’s Territorial Claim
The Ministry of External Affairs described Nepal’s territorial assertions as a “unilateral artificial enlargement" and termed them “untenable."
Nepal has consistently maintained that Lipulekh, along with Kalapani and Limpiyadhura, belongs to Nepal under the 1816 Sugauli Treaty.
Earlier this week, Nepal government spokesperson Sasmit Pokharel reiterated Kathmandu’s position.
“The territory belongs to Nepal, and the government has a clear view about this and is committed to its stance," Pokharel said.
Dispute Dates Back To 2020 Map Row
The Lipulekh dispute escalated sharply in 2020 after Nepal released a revised political map showing Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura within its territory.
India strongly objected to the move, saying it was inconsistent with historical facts and bilateral understandings.
Despite the continuing disagreement, India has maintained that all outstanding boundary issues with Nepal should be resolved through “dialogue and diplomacy."
Kailash Mansarovar Yatra Resumes After Five Years
The Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, a major pilgrimage for Hindus, Buddhists and Jains to Mount Kailash and Mansarovar Lake in Tibet, recently resumed after nearly five years.
The resumption is being seen as part of broader efforts to normalise ties between India and China.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Is India open to discussing the Lipulekh Pass border dispute with Nepal?
Why did Nepal object to the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra route?
Nepal objected because they claim the route passes through Nepali territory and stated they were not consulted about the arrangements.
What is India's stance on Nepal's territorial claim over Lipulekh?
India rejects Nepal's territorial assertions, calling them a unilateral and untenable enlargement of their claims.
When did the Lipulekh dispute significantly escalate?
The dispute escalated in 2020 when Nepal released a revised political map showing Lipulekh within its territory.