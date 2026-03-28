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HomeElection‘No Transparency’: Congress MP Jothimani Slams Seat Selection In DMK-Led Alliance

‘No Transparency’: Congress MP Jothimani Slams Seat Selection In DMK-Led Alliance

Congress MP Jothimani criticized the lack of transparency in her party's constituency selection within the DMK alliance for the Tamil Nadu Assembly election.

By : PTI | Updated at : 28 Mar 2026 01:33 PM (IST)
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Chennai, Mar 28 (PTI) Congress MP from Karur constituency, S Jothimani, has alleged a total lack of transparency in the party's constituency selection process as part of DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu for the April 23 Assembly election, claiming the interests of the party have been "completely compromised".

"There's no transparency in the party's constituency selection. Our view that seats should be chosen after detailed discussion and with transparency was rejected by those in charge," Jothimani said in a strongly-worded social media post on March 27.

Congress was allotted 28 seats in the DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu.

The MP’s outburst comes at a time when major political players in the state, including the DMK and AIADMK, are finalising their strategies for the upcoming electoral battle, with newcomers like Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) also drawing significant attention.

Jothimani accused the state leadership of conducting the seat-sharing and selection process in a "highly secretive manner", ignoring calls for detailed discussions and an open approach.

She expressed deep anguish over the treatment of grassroots workers. "It is painful to see the years of hard work by loyal Congress volunteers being sold off by those who haven't contributed even a speck to the party's growth in Tamil Nadu," she stated.

Issuing a stern warning regarding the impending candidate selection, Jothimani remarked that if this "mercenary or sales-based approach" continues, "no one can save the Congress party in Tamil Nadu." The MP indicated she would not remain a silent spectator to these developments and promised a more detailed statement once the official list of constituencies and candidates is made public.

Elections to the Tamil Nadu Assembly, which has 234 seats, are to be held on April 23. PTI ADB

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the main concern raised by Congress MP S Jothimani?

S Jothimani alleges a complete lack of transparency in the Congress's constituency selection process within the DMK-led alliance for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

How many seats has the Congress been allotted in the DMK-led alliance?

The Congress party has been allotted 28 seats in the DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu for the upcoming Assembly elections.

What does Jothimani accuse the state leadership of regarding the seat selection?

She accuses the state leadership of conducting the seat-sharing and selection process in a highly secretive manner, ignoring calls for open discussions.

What warning does Jothimani issue about the future of the Congress in Tamil Nadu?

She warns that if the current 'mercenary or sales-based approach' to candidate selection continues, the Congress party in Tamil Nadu cannot be saved.

Published at : 28 Mar 2026 01:33 PM (IST)
Tags :
CONGRESS Tamil Nadu Election 2026
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