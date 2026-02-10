Setback For Congress As BJP Wins Chandrapur Mayor Post Backed By Shiv Sena (UBT)

Chandrapur, Feb 10 (PTI) The Congress, which was poised to get its mayor in the Chandrapur Municipal Corporation, faced a setback on Tuesday after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) corporator Sangeeta Khandekar was elected to the post with the support of Shiv Sena (UBT).

Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator Prashant Danav was elected the deputy mayor.

Till Monday, there was no clarity on alliances in the civic body following a fractured verdict in the January 15 polls.

The Congress emerged as the largest party with 27 seats in the 66-member civic body, while the BJP came close second with 23, prompting a race between the two parties to cobble a coalition to get the coveted mayor and deputy mayor posts.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) had managed six seats, three for the Bharatiya Shetkari Kamgar Paksh (Janvikas Sena), two for the VBA, one each for AIMIM, BSP and Shiv Sena. Two independents also won the polls, the results of which were declared on January 16.

Sources had on Monday stated that talks between the Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) did not yield a solution, while Janvikas Sena leader Pappu Deshmukh said his party would provide support to the Congress.

Nominations for the post of mayor were filed by Manasvi Sandeep Girhe of Shiv Sena (UBT), Sangeeta Mangal Bhoyar, Sangeeta Gopalakrishna Amritkar, Sunanda Dilip Dhobe and Vaishali Ajay Mahadule of the Congress, as well as BJP's Sangeeta Rajendra Khandekar and Sarika Sachin Sandurkar.

According to sources, BJP's Khandekar edged out her nearest rival by one vote to clinch the mayor's post with support from the Shiv Sena (UBT).

Six nominations had been filed for the post of deputy mayor, including two each from the BJP and Congress, one from Bharatiya Shetkari Kamghar Paksh (Janvikas Sena) and one from an independent. PTI COR ARU