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English NewsNewsIndiaDays After Resignation, Dharmendra Pradhan Receives Grand Welcome In Bhubaneswar | WATCH

Days After Resignation, Dharmendra Pradhan Receives Grand Welcome In Bhubaneswar | WATCH

Pradhan stepped down as Education Minister on July 25 following widespread protests across the country over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 28 Jul 2026 04:32 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Former Education Minister Pradhan resigned amid NEET-UG paper leak protests.
  • Pradhan cited student interest; government investigated, cancelled exam.
  • Nationwide protests precede Lok Sabha anti-paper leak bill debate.

Former Union Education Minister and BJP MP Dharmendra Pradhan received a rousing welcome from supporters at Bhubaneswar Airport on Tuesday, where a large number of people gathered to greet him.

Pradhan stepped down as Education Minister on July 25 following widespread protests across the country over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak.

Announcing his resignation, Pradhan said he had decided to leave the Union Council of Ministers in the larger interest of students, adding that he wanted to ensure the nation's youth were not "caught in a web of confusion".

'Resignation Is In Students' Interest'

In his resignation letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Pradhan said his association with the education sector had been long and meaningful, while reaffirming his commitment to fulfilling the aspirations of India's youth.

"For more than four decades, I have been associated with students, teachers, and the cause of education reform. I have always believed that a strong, inclusive, and forward-looking education system is the foundation of a strong nation," Pradhan said.

Referring to the NEET-UG controversy, he said the Centre acted promptly after irregularities surfaced in the May 3 examination.

"However, irregularities were found in the NEET-UG examination held on May 3, 2026. The Government of India immediately took cognisance of the matter, handed over the investigation to the CBI, cancelled the examination, and announced a date for the re-examination. Along with this, it was decided that from next year onwards, the examination would be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode," he said.

ALSO READ: Centre Tables Tougher Anti-Paper Leak Bill; Gaurav Gogoi Calls It 'A Monument To Your Failure'

Thanks PM Modi And Colleagues

Pradhan thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving him the opportunity to serve as Education Minister and expressed gratitude to his Cabinet colleagues, ministry officials and staff.

"I express my heartfelt gratitude to the Hon'ble Prime Minister for his guidance, trust, and continuous support... Serving the nation is the highest priority of my life, and I will always remain dedicated to it," he said.

The development comes amid nationwide protests over the alleged paper leak and follows activist Sonam Wangchuk's 26-day hunger strike at Jantar Mantar.

Congress To Lead Opposition During Lok Sabha Debate

Meanwhile, the Congress has lined up senior leaders, including Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, KC Venugopal and Gaurav Gogoi, to speak in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday during the debate on The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, according to INDIA bloc sources.

The Lok Sabha began the debate on the anti-paper leak Bill at 2 PM.

While indicating its willingness to participate in the discussion on the legislation, the Opposition maintained that its participation was contingent on the Centre providing assurances regarding recent law enforcement action against protesting students.

"We are neither against the paper leak bill nor discussion on it; we fully support any move to strengthen exams, but we need an answer on pellet guns and excessive use of force against protesting students," an INDIA bloc source stated.

ALSO READ: Centre Unhappy With Meta's Explanation Over PM Modi Facebook Post Removal, Says Issue 'Not Closed'

Before You Go

Political Twist: Sharad Pawar Rejects NCP Merger Buzz, Says No Question of Reuniting Factions

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did former Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resign?

Dharmendra Pradhan resigned on July 25 following widespread protests over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak. He stated his decision was in the larger interest of students.

How did the government respond to the NEET-UG examination irregularities?

The government handed the investigation to CBI, cancelled the NEET-UG 2026 exam, and announced a re-examination. From next year, exams will be Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.

What reason did Dharmendra Pradhan give for his resignation?

Pradhan resigned for the 'larger interest of students' to avoid youth being 'caught in a web of confusion.' He reaffirmed commitment to fulfilling aspirations of India's youth.

What is The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 about?

It's an anti-paper leak bill being debated in the Lok Sabha. The Opposition supports it but seeks assurances on law enforcement actions against protesting students.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 28 Jul 2026 04:22 PM (IST)
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