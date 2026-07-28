Dharmendra Pradhan resigned on July 25 following widespread protests over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak. He stated his decision was in the larger interest of students.
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Days After Resignation, Dharmendra Pradhan Receives Grand Welcome In Bhubaneswar | WATCH
Pradhan stepped down as Education Minister on July 25 following widespread protests across the country over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak.
- Former Education Minister Pradhan resigned amid NEET-UG paper leak protests.
- Pradhan cited student interest; government investigated, cancelled exam.
- Nationwide protests precede Lok Sabha anti-paper leak bill debate.
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why did former Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resign?
How did the government respond to the NEET-UG examination irregularities?
The government handed the investigation to CBI, cancelled the NEET-UG 2026 exam, and announced a re-examination. From next year, exams will be Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.
What reason did Dharmendra Pradhan give for his resignation?
Pradhan resigned for the 'larger interest of students' to avoid youth being 'caught in a web of confusion.' He reaffirmed commitment to fulfilling aspirations of India's youth.
What is The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 about?
It's an anti-paper leak bill being debated in the Lok Sabha. The Opposition supports it but seeks assurances on law enforcement actions against protesting students.
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