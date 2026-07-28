Days After Resignation, Dharmendra Pradhan Receives Grand Welcome In Bhubaneswar | WATCH

Former Union Education Minister and BJP MP Dharmendra Pradhan received a rousing welcome from supporters at Bhubaneswar Airport on Tuesday, where a large number of people gathered to greet him.

Pradhan stepped down as Education Minister on July 25 following widespread protests across the country over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak.

Announcing his resignation, Pradhan said he had decided to leave the Union Council of Ministers in the larger interest of students, adding that he wanted to ensure the nation's youth were not "caught in a web of confusion".

'Resignation Is In Students' Interest'

In his resignation letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Pradhan said his association with the education sector had been long and meaningful, while reaffirming his commitment to fulfilling the aspirations of India's youth.

#WATCH | Odisha: A large crowd welcomed former Union Education Minister and BJP MP Dharmendra Pradhan at Bhubaneswar Airport



Dharmendra Pradhan resigned from the Union Education Minister's post on 25th July. pic.twitter.com/NY49Hl7hbL — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2026

"For more than four decades, I have been associated with students, teachers, and the cause of education reform. I have always believed that a strong, inclusive, and forward-looking education system is the foundation of a strong nation," Pradhan said.

Referring to the NEET-UG controversy, he said the Centre acted promptly after irregularities surfaced in the May 3 examination.

"However, irregularities were found in the NEET-UG examination held on May 3, 2026. The Government of India immediately took cognisance of the matter, handed over the investigation to the CBI, cancelled the examination, and announced a date for the re-examination. Along with this, it was decided that from next year onwards, the examination would be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode," he said.

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Thanks PM Modi And Colleagues

Pradhan thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving him the opportunity to serve as Education Minister and expressed gratitude to his Cabinet colleagues, ministry officials and staff.

"I express my heartfelt gratitude to the Hon'ble Prime Minister for his guidance, trust, and continuous support... Serving the nation is the highest priority of my life, and I will always remain dedicated to it," he said.

The development comes amid nationwide protests over the alleged paper leak and follows activist Sonam Wangchuk's 26-day hunger strike at Jantar Mantar.

Congress To Lead Opposition During Lok Sabha Debate

Meanwhile, the Congress has lined up senior leaders, including Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, KC Venugopal and Gaurav Gogoi, to speak in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday during the debate on The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, according to INDIA bloc sources.

The Lok Sabha began the debate on the anti-paper leak Bill at 2 PM.

While indicating its willingness to participate in the discussion on the legislation, the Opposition maintained that its participation was contingent on the Centre providing assurances regarding recent law enforcement action against protesting students.

"We are neither against the paper leak bill nor discussion on it; we fully support any move to strengthen exams, but we need an answer on pellet guns and excessive use of force against protesting students," an INDIA bloc source stated.

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