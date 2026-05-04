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HomeElectionBorkhola Election Result 2026 Live: Vote Counting Begins at 8 AM, Stay Tuned for Latest Win Loss Tally Here!

Borkhola Election Result 2026 Live: Vote Counting Begins at 8 AM, Stay Tuned for Latest Win Loss Tally Here!

Borkhola Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Assam Assembly Election vote counting begins shortly. Latest vote counting fromBorkhola constituency, win loss tally here.

By : ABP Live  | Updated at : 04 May 2026 01:58 AM (IST)

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Borkhola Election Result 2026 Live Updates Constituency Vote Counting Winner Loser TMC BJP Congress Assam Assembly Election Borkhola Election Result 2026 Live: Vote Counting Begins at 8 AM, Stay Tuned for Latest Win Loss Tally Here!
Borkhola Assembly Election 2026 Voting Live

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Borkhola Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE:

Catch latest win-loss tally and vote counting updates from Assam Election 2026 here.
Vote counting of Assam Assembly elections 2026 will be held today, 4 May 2026 from 8 AM onwards. Catch latest updates on ABP Live for all details on vote counting, win loss tally and final seats won by each party.

Follow ABP LIVE TV and ABP News YouTube for all latest action around Borkhola Election 2026 LIVE vote counting.
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Borkhola Vidhan Sabha Chunav Borkhola Election Result Borkhola Election 2026 Result Borkhola Election Result 2026 Live Borkhola Vidhan Sabha Chunav 2026 Winner Borkhola Contituency Result 2026 Borkhola News Assam Election Result 2026 Assam Election 2026 Assam Results 2026
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