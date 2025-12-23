BMC Election: Mahayuti Nears Seat-Sharing Clarity, MVA Still Grappling With Numbers

With 2026 Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections drawing closer, political activity in Maharashtra has gathered pace, particularly around alliance negotiations and seat-sharing formulas. While the ruling Mahayuti alliance appears to be edging toward an agreement, uncertainty continues to cloud the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), where internal equations are rapidly evolving.

A key development unfolded late Monday night, December 22, when senior leaders of the Mahayuti held an extended meeting at Varsha Bungalow, the official residence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The nearly two-hour-long discussion focused primarily on preparations for upcoming municipal elections, with special emphasis on the high-stakes BMC contest.

Mahayuti Inches Closer To Final Seat-Sharing Formula

Sources familiar with the deliberations said that the Mahayuti has already reached consensus on 150 of the total 227 seats in the Mumbai Municipal Corporation. The remaining 77 seats were the subject of intense discussions during Monday night’s meeting.

During the talks, agreement was reportedly reached on around 30 to 35 additional seats. Leaders, however, decided that more time was needed to iron out differences over the remaining constituencies. It was collectively agreed that another round of discussions would be held soon to resolve outstanding issues.

The alliance is aiming to wrap up seat-sharing negotiations quickly. According to sources, a final announcement on the complete formula is expected by Tuesday or Wednesday, December 23 or 24, signaling Mahayuti’s intent to move swiftly into campaign mode.

Opposition MVA Sees Shifting Political Equations

While the ruling alliance moves closer to clarity, the situation within Maharashtra’s opposition Mahagathbandhan—or Maha Vikas Aghadi—appears more fluid. Recent political developments, including the exit of the Congress and speculation surrounding the possible entry of Raj Thackeray, have reshaped discussions within the bloc.

As per current assessments, Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) holds a dominant position, with strength across 145 of Mumbai’s 227 seats. Raj Thackeray’s Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) is believed to be in a position to secure between 65 and 70 seats, while Sharad Pawar’s NCP faction and the Samajwadi Party together may account for around 10 to 12 seats.

These shifting numbers have complicated alliance negotiations, particularly as parties reassess their bargaining power ahead of the civic polls.

Thackeray Brothers’ Alliance On Hold

Adding another layer of suspense, Raj Thackeray’s MNS has decided not to formally announce any alliance until seat-sharing arrangements are fully finalized. Sources suggest that the Thackeray brothers are keen to make a joint announcement only after both parties reach a clear and mutually acceptable agreement on seat distribution.

As a result, discussions around a potential alliance between Raj and Uddhav Thackeray have effectively been put on hold. Political observers believe that the final shape of the opposition front will depend largely on how seat-sharing talks progress in the coming days.