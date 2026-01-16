Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeElection 2025BJP Suffers Major Setback In Malegaon As Islam Party Sweeps 35 Seats

BJP Suffers Major Setback In Malegaon As Islam Party Sweeps 35 Seats

In the eastern part of Malegaon, the Islam Party secured a commanding victory, winning 35 seats, while the Samajwadi Party managed to win six.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 16 Jan 2026 11:29 PM (IST)
The results of the Malegaon Municipal Corporation general election 2026 have triggered a major political churn in the city. The Bharatiya Janata Party has suffered a decisive defeat, while the Islam Party of the Malegaon Secular Front has emerged as the single largest party, winning 35 seats in the 84-member civic body.

Eastern Region Delivers Clear Mandate

In the eastern part of Malegaon, the Islam Party secured a commanding victory, winning 35 seats, while the Samajwadi Party managed to win six. One Islam Party candidate was elected unopposed. With these results, the Islam Party–Samajwadi Party alliance has secured a clear majority, strengthening its claim to form the Municipal Corporation government.

Shiv Sena (Shinde Faction) Holds Ground In West

In the western region of the city, the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) retained its influence by winning 18 seats. The party is expected to play a key role in the post-poll power equations and could emerge as a crucial partner in government formation.

Islam Party Stakes Claim To Mayor’s Post

The Islam Party, contesting the civic elections for the first time under the leadership of former MLA Asif Sheikh, has recorded a breakthrough performance. With potential backing from the Samajwadi Party and the Shiv Sena (Shinde group), it is almost certain that the next mayor of Malegaon will be from the Islam Party.

Party-Wise Results (84 Seats)

  • Islam Party – 35
  • MIM – 20
  • Shiv Sena (Shinde group) – 18
  • Samajwadi Party – 6
  • Congress – 3
  • BJP – 2

The Shiv Sena (Thackeray faction), NCP (Ajit Pawar faction), NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), Vanchit Aghadi, AAP and BSP failed to win a single seat.

BJP Hit By Factionalism

The BJP’s poor performance has been attributed to internal factionalism. Despite attempts by Minister Dada Bhuse to explore an alliance under the Mahayuti framework, divisions within the party and decisions by some leaders not to align proved costly. Of the 20 candidates fielded by the BJP, 18 lost their contests, with only two managing to win.

Veterans Fall, New Faces Rise

Several prominent leaders faced defeat, including former group leader Sunil Gaikwad and BJP city chief Deva Patil. Former MIM mayor Abdul Malik also lost. Among the winners were former Islam Party mayor Tahera Sheikh, former deputy mayor Nilesh Aher of the Shiv Sena (Shinde group), Narendra Sonawane, and Congress city chief Ejaz Baig.

A New Political Chapter

The results mark a turning point in Malegaon’s political landscape. The rise of the Islam Party and the collapse of the BJP’s presence are expected to resonate beyond the city, with attention now focused on the mayoral race and the final shape of the civic government.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 16 Jan 2026 11:29 PM (IST)
Embed widget