BJP’s Arjun Singh Declares 119 Criminal Cases In Bengal Poll Affidavit

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BJP candidate Arjun Singh declared 119 pending criminal cases.

His affidavit details fluctuating annual income over five years.

Singh's assets include property, vehicles, gold, and investments.

Kolkata, Apr 25 (PTI) BJP's Noapara candidate Arjun Singh disclosed 119 pending criminal cases in his latest election affidavit, a multifold rise from the 24 cases he had declared in 2019.

Singh, the former Barrackpore MP, filed a 93-page affidavit along with his nomination papers for the West Bengal assembly elections, detailing his income, assets and liabilities.

According to the affidavit, his annual income fluctuated over the past five years.

He declared an income of Rs 13.41 lakh in 2020-21, which fell to Rs 12.26 lakh in 2021-22. After that, his income rose to Rs 17.43 lakh in 2022-23 and further to Rs 18.87 lakh in 2023-24. It, however, dropped to Rs 13.65 lakh in 2024-25.

Singh won the Bhatpara assembly seat in the North 24 Parganas district for four terms on a TMC ticket since 2001. In 2019, he joined the BJP and won the Barrackpore Lok Sabha seat, defeating TMC's Dinesh Trivedi.

In 2022, he returned to the TMC, but after the party did not give him the ticket for the Barrackpore seat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, he went back to the BJP. The BJP fielded him from Barrackpore, but he lost to TMC's Partha Bhowmick.

The BJP has this time fielded him from Noapara, while his son, Pawan Singh, is seeking a re-election from Bhatpara.

The affidavit showed that Singh holds Rs 25,000 in cash, nearly Rs 5 lakh in fixed deposits, and multiple savings accounts. He has also declared an investment of Rs 24 lakh in a firm and Rs 1.65 lakh in National Savings Certificates.

Among his movable assets is a Toyota Fortuner, purchased in 2023 for Rs 49.75 lakh. He has also declared 52.40 gram of gold, valued at Rs 3.89 lakh.

His immovable assets include several residential properties in Jagaddal and Chandannagar, estimated to be worth around Rs 4 crore.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)