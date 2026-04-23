BJP Candidate Slapped During West Bengal Elections, Video Shows Him Running Into Fields

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HomeElectionBJP Candidate Suvendu Sarkar Slapped During West Bengal Elections, Video Shows Him Running Into Fields

BJP Candidate Suvendu Sarkar Slapped During West Bengal Elections, Video Shows Him Running Into Fields

Election Commission of India has directed immediate action, ordering the arrest of individuals seen in video footage linked to the assault.

By : Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 23 Apr 2026 02:49 PM (IST)

Violence cast a shadow over polling in Kumarganj after BJP candidate Suvendu Sarkar was allegedly assaulted, with the party accusing Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers of carrying out the attack. The incident took place as Sarkar was heading towards a polling booth following reports of disturbances in the area.

According to BJP leaders, the candidate was stopped and beaten, and later taken for medical treatment. The party has claimed that the attack occurred in the presence of police. Taking serious note of the incident, the Election Commission of India has directed immediate action, ordering the arrest of individuals seen in video footage linked to the assault.

BJP also alleged that its polling agent was prevented from entering the booth by TMC workers, escalating tensions in the constituency. The ruling TMC, however, has denied the allegations.

Violence, Clashes Mark Phase 1 Voting

Sporadic incidents of violence and clashes were reported from several parts of West Bengal as the first phase of the Assembly elections progressed across 152 constituencies. Despite this, voter turnout crossed 41% by 11 am, indicating strong participation.

In Naoda, clashes broke out between supporters of the Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) and the TMC, prompting police and central forces to resort to baton charge. The unrest followed protests during a visit by AJUP leader Humayun Kabir, with rival groups allegedly pelting stones and vandalising vehicles.

Also Read: Inked Without Voting? EVM Glitch Sparks Chaos, Delays Polling In Malda, Murshidabad

Kabir accused the ruling party of voter intimidation, while TMC leaders rejected the claims and condemned the violence. In Labhpur, a BJP polling agent was reportedly assaulted and sustained head injuries, though TMC denied involvement.

While officials described polling as largely peaceful overall, these incidents highlighted underlying tensions. Security forces, including central armed personnel, remain deployed in sensitive areas, and the Election Commission has sought detailed reports from affected districts.

With high political stakes and a close contest between the BJP and TMC, scattered violence once again underscored the volatile nature of elections in the state.

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About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 23 Apr 2026 02:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
Viral Video Bengal Elections West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 Elections 2026 Election Corner Suvendu Sarkar
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