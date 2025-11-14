Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
'Bihar Ki Jeet Humaari, Ab Bangal Ki Baari': Union Minister Giriraj Singh After Early NDA Leads

‘Bihar Ki Jeet Humaari, Ab Bangal Ki Baari’: Union Minister Giriraj Singh After Early NDA Leads

Union Minister Giriraj Singh attributes the NDA's Bihar victory to their governance model and voter trust, rejecting "jungle raj."

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 14 Nov 2025 11:56 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

As early counting trends show the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) securing a decisive lead in Bihar, Union Minister Giriraj Singh has credited the emerging victory entirely to the NDA’s governance model and voter trust. In an exclusive conversation with India Today, the Begusarai MP also declared that the alliance is now gearing up for its next big win—West Bengal.

Singh, confident and assertive, said, “Those who understand Bihar know that the people here do not want ‘jungle raj’. Bihar’s citizens reject anarchy and corrupt leadership. Speaking as a dedicated BJP worker, I say this clearly, Bihar’s victory is ours; now it’s Bengal’s turn.”

Reiterating his prediction, he added, “We will win Bengal too. The current government there is marked by anarchy, influenced by external elements, but the people of Bengal will eventually recognise the truth.”

According to Singh, the electoral mandate in Bihar is a clear endorsement of development and governance over instability. Highlighting the state’s progress, he said, “It is about development, social harmony, and justice. Today, we see engineering and medical colleges opening in every district. Substandard ‘Charvaha Vidyalayas’ have been replaced. This is progress.”

He also addressed generational perceptions of past political instability in the state, stating, “It is true that today’s youth may not have witnessed ‘jungle raj,’ but their elders have. I am saying clearly, Bihar will not go into the hands of these corrupt leaders.”

Responding to questions surrounding leadership and the chief ministerial face, Singh dismissed any ambiguity. He affirmed that Nitish Kumar will continue to lead the government: “Nitish Kumar has led the government effectively. There is no need for confusion. If this were about the RJD, the questions would be different. Under Nitish Kumar’s leadership, the government has been formed. So where is the confusion?”

Published at : 14 Nov 2025 11:53 AM (IST)
