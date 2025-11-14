Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Election Results 2025

(Source:  ECI | ABP NEWS)
HomeElection 2025RJD's Vote Share Higher Than BJP Despite Trailing Majorly In Seat Count

RJD's Vote Share Higher Than BJP Despite Trailing Majorly In Seat Count

However, the seat tally tells a different story: the BJP is leading in 82 constituencies, while the RJD is ahead in just 36.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 14 Nov 2025 11:41 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Despite securing a higher vote share than the BJP, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is trailing significantly in terms of seats. According to Election Commission of India data as of 11:20 am, the RJD has polled 22.88% of the vote, slightly ahead of the BJP’s 22.18%.



Source: ECI
Source: ECI

The sharp divergence between vote share and seats highlights how constituency-level dynamics and vote distribution are shaping the outcome in Bihar.

A Look At 2020 Bihar Election

The 2020 Bihar Assembly election produced one of the closest finishes in the state’s recent political history. The NDA managed to secure 125 seats, just three above the majority mark of 122 in the 243-member House, while the Mahagathbandhan (MGB) finished with 110 seats. Despite the narrow 15-seat difference, the vote share gap between the two blocs was razor-thin: the NDA polled 37.26% of the vote, and the MGB 36.58%.

Among individual parties, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) emerged as the single largest party with 75 seats. The BJP closely followed with 74 seats. The Janata Dal (United) won 43 seats, and the Congress secured 19. The CPI(ML)-L performed strongly with 9 seats, while AIMIM made its presence felt by winning 5 seats.

Alliance-Wise Breakdown In 2020

Within the alliances, the RJD led the Mahagathbandhan with 75 seats and a 23.11% vote share. On the NDA side, the BJP topped with 74 seats and 19.46% of votes, followed by the JD(U), which won 43 seats with a 15.39% vote share. The Congress, contesting as part of the MGB, bagged 19 seats and 9.48% of the vote.

Published at : 14 Nov 2025 11:37 AM (IST)
Tags :
Bihar Chunav BJP Vote Share ECI Results Bihar Election Result 2015 RJD Vote Share
Read more
