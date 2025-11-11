Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar PollsScheduleCandidatesDistrictsResultsUpcoming Elections
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI

Bihar Election Exit Poll 2025

(Source:  Poll of Polls)
HomeElection 2025Bihar Exit Polls: How Many Seats For Mahagathbandhan’s Deputy CM Face Mukesh Sahani? Here’s What 5 Surveys Say

Bihar Exit Polls: How Many Seats For Mahagathbandhan’s Deputy CM Face Mukesh Sahani? Here’s What 5 Surveys Say

The wide range of projections reflects uncertainty over VIP’s influence in this election, even as Sahani remains a prominent face within the Mahagathbandhan.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 11 Nov 2025 10:38 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

With just days left for the Bihar Assembly Election 2025 results to be declared on 14 November, the exit polls released after the second phase of voting on Tuesday have offered mixed projections for Mukesh Sahani’s Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP). Sahani, who was announced as the Deputy Chief Minister face of the Mahagathbandhan, is emerging as one of the key figures to watch in this high-stakes election. While the final outcome will be known only on result day, five major exit polls have painted a varied picture of the party’s potential performance.

Exit Polls Show Mixed Numbers

According to exit poll data, Matrize-IANS predicts between 1 and 14 seats for the VIP, People Insight gives 2 to 3, Chanakya projects 7 to 9, Poll Diary expects zero, and Polstrat estimates 2 to 3 seats.

The wide range of projections reflects uncertainty over VIP’s influence in this election, even as Sahani remains a prominent face within the Mahagathbandhan.

Sahani’s Political Journey: From NDA To Mahagathbandhan

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, Sahani had contested as part of the NDA, after abruptly walking out of the Mahagathbandhan. His party was then allotted 11 seats from the BJP’s quota, including Brahmpur, Bochahan, Gaura Bauram, Simri Bakhtiyarpur, Sugauli, Madhubani, Kewati, Sahibganj, Balrampur, Alinagar, and Baniapur.

Sahani himself had contested from Simri Bakhtiyarpur in Saharsa district, but lost to RJD’s Yusuf Salahuddin. Four of his party’s candidates, however, had managed to win, Musafir Paswan (Bochahan), Swarna Singh (Gaura Bauram), Mishri Lal Yadav (Alinagar) and Rajkumar Singh (Sahibganj).

After the election, the BJP made Sahani an MLC and inducted him into the cabinet as Minister for Animal Husbandry and Fisheries. His political journey, marked by alliances and switches, continues to attract attention as exit polls hint at a modest yet uncertain outcome for his party in 2025.

Also read
Published at : 11 Nov 2025 10:36 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bihar Phase 2 Poll Date 2025 Bihar Assembly Election Phase 2 Constituency List Bihar Phase 2 Voting Time Schedule Bihar Phase 2 Polling Update Bihar 2025 Phase 2 Election Live Results Bihar Phase 2 Voter Turnout Phase 2 Bihar Election Final List Bihar Elections Phase II 2025 Bihar Phase 2 Constituency List 2025 Bihar Assembly Poll Phase 2 Key Seats 2025
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Pakistan Taliban Claims Responsibility For Islamabad Blast; Sharif Blames India, Afghanistan
Pakistan Taliban Claims Responsibility For Islamabad Blast; Sharif Blames India, Afghanistan
States
Rampur: Azam Khan Gets Relief From MP-MLA Court, Acquitted In This Case
Rampur: Azam Khan Gets Relief From MP-MLA Court, Acquitted In This Case
India
Supreme Court Acquits Surendra Koli In Nithari Murder Case
Supreme Court Acquits Surendra Koli In Nithari Murder Case
Cities
Delhi Schools To Go Hybrid As City Records Worst Air Quality, GRAP-3 Comes Into Effect
Delhi Schools To Go Hybrid As City Records Worst Air Quality, GRAP-3 Comes Into Effect
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi News: Red Fort blast linked to Faridabad module, ammonium nitrate found; six bodies identified
Delhi Blast: White i20 traced to Faridabad’s Royal Car Zone, eyewitnesses recall chaos
Delhi News: UAPA case filed in Red Fort blast, agencies trace i20 car to Pulwama link
Red Fort Blast: Central Agencies Intensify Probe, Delhi Police Cautious Amid Ongoing Investigation
Breaking: Red Fort Car Blast Death Toll Rises To 12 As Forensic Teams Continue Intensive Probe
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Delhi Chokes: Reading BJP & AAP Pledges Shows Why Smog Won't Clear Without Political Consensus
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget