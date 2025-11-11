Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





With just days left for the Bihar Assembly Election 2025 results to be declared on 14 November, the exit polls released after the second phase of voting on Tuesday have offered mixed projections for Mukesh Sahani’s Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP). Sahani, who was announced as the Deputy Chief Minister face of the Mahagathbandhan, is emerging as one of the key figures to watch in this high-stakes election. While the final outcome will be known only on result day, five major exit polls have painted a varied picture of the party’s potential performance.

Exit Polls Show Mixed Numbers

According to exit poll data, Matrize-IANS predicts between 1 and 14 seats for the VIP, People Insight gives 2 to 3, Chanakya projects 7 to 9, Poll Diary expects zero, and Polstrat estimates 2 to 3 seats.

The wide range of projections reflects uncertainty over VIP’s influence in this election, even as Sahani remains a prominent face within the Mahagathbandhan.

Sahani’s Political Journey: From NDA To Mahagathbandhan

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, Sahani had contested as part of the NDA, after abruptly walking out of the Mahagathbandhan. His party was then allotted 11 seats from the BJP’s quota, including Brahmpur, Bochahan, Gaura Bauram, Simri Bakhtiyarpur, Sugauli, Madhubani, Kewati, Sahibganj, Balrampur, Alinagar, and Baniapur.

Sahani himself had contested from Simri Bakhtiyarpur in Saharsa district, but lost to RJD’s Yusuf Salahuddin. Four of his party’s candidates, however, had managed to win, Musafir Paswan (Bochahan), Swarna Singh (Gaura Bauram), Mishri Lal Yadav (Alinagar) and Rajkumar Singh (Sahibganj).

After the election, the BJP made Sahani an MLC and inducted him into the cabinet as Minister for Animal Husbandry and Fisheries. His political journey, marked by alliances and switches, continues to attract attention as exit polls hint at a modest yet uncertain outcome for his party in 2025.