Hope Still Alive For Mahagathbandhan? This Exit Poll Predicts A Big Majority In Bihar

In a surprising twist to the Bihar Assembly Election 2025 projections, the latest exit poll by Journo Mirror has kept hopes alive for the opposition Mahagathbandhan. While most exit polls have predicted a comfortable victory for the ruling NDA, Journo Mirror’s survey paints a different picture, one that places the Tejashwi Yadav-led alliance ahead of the Nitish Kumar-led coalition. According to the poll data, the Mahagathbandhan is projected to win between 130 and 140 seats, comfortably crossing the majority mark of 122 in the 243-member assembly.

Journo Mirror Exit Poll Offers Hope To Mahagathbandhan

The Journo Mirror exit poll has provided a major boost to the opposition camp, which has so far been trailing in most other projections. As per the findings, the Mahagathbandhan could emerge with a clear majority, while the ruling NDA may have to settle for a lower tally. The survey suggests the NDA could secure 100 to 110 seats, falling short of the numbers required to form a government.

This prediction stands in stark contrast to other exit polls, which have largely forecast a strong NDA win. Political analysts believe that if Journo Mirror’s figures prove accurate, it could mark a dramatic reversal in Bihar’s political narrative -one that had seemed firmly tilted in favour of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his allies.

A Lone Boost Amid Exit Poll Setbacks

While the majority of surveys released on Tuesday night signalled a sweeping lead for the NDA, Journo Mirror’s exit poll has emerged as an outlier. The results have offered the Mahagathbandhan a renewed sense of optimism amid what appeared to be a series of disappointing projections.

With the official results yet to be declared, both camps remain cautious. However, the Journo Mirror findings have certainly added a new layer of suspense to the Bihar election narrative, hinting that the race for Patna may still be closer than many expected.