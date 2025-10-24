Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar PollsScheduleCandidatesDistrictsResultsUpcoming Elections
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeElection 2025How Many Deputy CMs Will Bihar Have If Mahagathbandhan Wins? Here's What Tejashwi Yadav Says

How Many Deputy CMs Will Bihar Have If Mahagathbandhan Wins? Here's What Tejashwi Yadav Says

He criticised the NDA's "misrule" and accused PM Modi of favouring Gujarat. Yadav reaffirmed that Bihar will be ruled by its own people and thanked the Gandhis for supporting his candidacy.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 24 Oct 2025 04:12 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

RJD leader and Mahagathbandhan’s chief ministerial face, Tejashwi Yadav, on Thursday signalled that Bihar could see more than one Deputy Chief Minister if the Grand Alliance comes to power.

“There will be more Deputy Chief Ministers, you will get to know about this in a few days,” said Yadav, the son of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, while speaking to the media.

The former Deputy Chief Minister also launched a sharp attack on the incumbent NDA government, claiming that the people of Bihar are “angry and disillusioned” after two decades of misrule. “The present government has been exploiting the people of Bihar for 20 years. The public wants change; they are unhappy and disappointed,” he said.

While addressing a rally in Saharsa as part of his campaign for the upcoming assembly elections, Yadav took aim at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of favouring his home state over Bihar. “PM Modi sets up factories in Gujarat and wants victory in Bihar, but this will not happen. We are Biharis; we don’t fear ‘Baharis’ (outsiders),” he said, drawing loud cheers from the crowd.

Reaffirming his stance on self-governance, Yadav added that Bihar would be ruled by its own people, not outsiders.

The comments came a day after Yadav was formally declared the chief ministerial candidate of the Mahagathbandhan at a press conference in Patna. Alongside him, Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahani, who had driven a tough bargain during seat-sharing talks, was announced as the deputy chief ministerial candidate.

The announcement, made barely two weeks before polling begins, leaves the opposition alliance with limited time to mobilise and mount a united, state-wide campaign.

Tejashwi, who will once again contest from his traditional Raghopur seat, expressed gratitude to Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi for backing his candidature. The Congress had until recently avoided projecting a chief ministerial face, despite Yadav’s growing popularity and visible camaraderie with Rahul Gandhi during the Voter Adhikar Yatra.

Published at : 24 Oct 2025 04:12 PM (IST)
Tags :
Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav Bihar Elections 2025
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
PM Modi’s Big Announcement At Bihar Poll Rally, Says NDA To Win ‘Under The Leadership Of…'
PM Modi’s Big Announcement At Bihar Poll Rally, Says NDA To Win ‘Under The Leadership Of…'
Blog
OPINION | Reluctant Nod: How Congress Bent To Tejashwi As CM Face
OPINION | Reluctant Nod: How Congress Bent To Tejashwi As CM Face
India
A Crash, A Spark & A Jammed Door: What Led To Kurnool Bus Fire That Killed 20
A Crash, A Spark & A Jammed Door: What Led To Kurnool Bus Fire That Killed 20
World
'Egregious Behaviour': Trump Terminates All Trade Talks With Canada Over 'Fake' Tariff Ad
'Egregious Behaviour': Trump Terminates All Trade Talks With Canada Over 'Fake' Tariff Ad
Advertisement

Videos

Tragic Bus Fire in Andhra Pradesh Kills 12; Multiple Accidents and Incidents Reported Across India
Delhi Police Foils Major Terror Plot, Two Suspects Linked to Pakistan Arrested
Bihar Crime Row: ‘No Action on Scams, Criminals Roam Free — This Is Jungle Raj,’ Says Opposition
Operation Sindoor: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Warns Pakistan, Cites Ramayana Example
Amit Shah to Visit Bihar for Three Days, Hold Key Meetings and Rallies Across State
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Atul Goyal
Atul Goyal
OPINION | A Politically Aligned Delhi NCR: An Opportunity For The Capital’s Air Quality Conundrum
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget