With the Grand Alliance in Bihar failing to reach a consensus over seat-sharing, an analysis of the candidate lists reveals that direct contests are likely on 11 assembly seats within the bloc, underscoring the deepening discord among opposition partners. Despite a series of meetings and back-channel negotiations, coordination between the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, and Left parties appears fractured. The overlapping nominations indicate internal rivalries that could weaken the alliance’s electoral prospects in key constituencies as the state prepares for the upcoming assembly elections.

The RJD and the Congress are locked in direct contests on six seats, while the CPI and Congress will face each other in four constituencies. In addition, Mukesh Sahani's Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) and the RJD will clash on two seats: Chainpur and Babubarhi.

The situation became clearer after the RJD released its list of 143 candidates on Monday, which included six seats where the Congress has also fielded candidates. These overlapping constituencies are Vaishali, Sikandra, Kahalgaon, Sultanganj, Narkatiaganj, and Warsaliganj.

Meanwhile, the Left and Congress have pitted their candidates against each other in Bachhwara, Rajapakar, Bihar Sharif, and Karghar, exposing another layer of internal conflict within the opposition camp.

The uncertainty is expected to ease by October 23, the last date for withdrawal of nominations for the second phase of elections. However, constituencies such as Bachhwara, Rajapakar, and Bihar Sharif, where polls will take place in the first phase, are already confirmed battlegrounds, as the deadline for withdrawal has expired.

These developments highlight the lack of coordination and strategic clarity within the Grand Alliance, despite weeks of discussions aimed at resolving the seat-sharing deadlock. Even though the last date of nominations for the second phase ended on October 20, the bloc has yet to formally announce its seat-sharing arrangement.

Adding to the political drama, Mahua is set to witness a high-stakes contest where the RJD has fielded Mukesh Raushan against Lalu Prasad Yadav’s estranged elder son, Tej Pratap Yadav. Tej Pratap, expelled from the RJD earlier this year, has since floated his own outfit, the Janshakti Janata Dal. The family feud adds another layer of intrigue to Bihar’s already volatile political landscape.