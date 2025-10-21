AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi confirmed that his party will contest the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections in alliance with Chandrashekhar Azad’s Azad Samaj Party and Swami Prasad Maurya’s Apni Janata Party, following unsuccessful attempts to reach a broader coalition with other opposition parties. Under the new coalition, AIMIM will contest 35 seats, Azad Samaj Party 25, and Apni Janata Party four seats.

'No One Agreed': Owaisi On Oppn Alliance In Bihar

Speaking about the alliance, Owaisi stated: “Akhtarul Iman and AIMIM wrote letters to Lalu Yadav, Mallikarjun Kharge, CPI (ML) leaders, and CPI leaders to have an alliance with our party. Another letter was written to Tejashwi Yadav to give us six seats."



"In Bihar, we have to form the government. You should not compare one by-election seat (of Jubilee Hills) to over 200 seats in Bihar. We wrote letters, but no one agreed, so we will fight the election. We are fighting the election in an alliance with Chandrashekhar Azad, Swami Prasad Mourya... None of our candidates is going to fight for the Jubilee Hills by-elections. If an independent candidate uses our name, we will write a letter to the ECI," he said.

#WATCH | Hyderabad, Telangana: On Chandrashekhar Azad, Swami Prasad Maurya, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi says, "Akhtarul Iman and AIMIM wrote letters to Lalu Yadav, Mallikarjun Kharge, CPI (ML) leaders, CPI leaders to have an alliance with our party. Another letter was written to… pic.twitter.com/U6Gib0Xw4g — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2025



Owaisi clarified that AIMIM will not field any candidates in the Jubilee Hills by-electionin Telangana and warned that unauthorized use of the party’s name will be reported to the Election Commission of India.

AIMIM state president Akhtarul Iman described the partnership as “an alliance with secular parties to stop communal forces,” signaling a concerted effort to challenge both ruling and traditional opposition blocs in Bihar.