A rare political standoff has emerged in Bihar’s Gaura Bauram constituency, where Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav is set to campaign against a candidate contesting under his own party’s symbol. The unusual scenario arises from unresolved seat-sharing tensions within the Mahagathbandhan alliance, leading to what insiders are calling “friendly fights” across several constituencies.

The Gaura Bauram Dilemma

The confusion began when RJD initially declared Afzal Ali Khan as its candidate, issuing him the party’s lantern symbol and official documentation. Eager to begin his campaign, Afzal traveled from Patna to his constituency, unaware that a last-minute alliance deal between RJD and Mukesh Sahni’s Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) had reassigned the seat to VIP. Under this pact, all Mahagathbandhan partners were expected to support VIP’s nominee, Santosh Sahni.

RJD leaders attempted to persuade Afzal to withdraw and return the party symbol, but he refused and proceeded to file his nomination. Election authorities confirmed that Afzal had followed all legal procedures and possessed valid documentation, leaving them unable to revoke his candidacy.

As a result, Afzal Ali Khan’s name will appear on the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) with RJD’s lantern symbol, even as Tejashwi Yadav and other Mahagathbandhan leaders campaign for Santosh Sahni. Political observers note that this internal contradiction could confuse voters and influence the election outcome.

Historical Context

Gaura Bauram has seen varied political representation over the years. In 2020, the seat was won by VIP’s Swarna Singh, who later joined the BJP. Prior to that, the Janata Dal (United) held the seat in 2010 and 2015, reflecting the constituency’s fluctuating political loyalties.

The current scenario in Gaura Bauram highlights the complexities of alliance politics in Bihar, where last-minute negotiations and internal contradictions can produce unexpected electoral challenges.

