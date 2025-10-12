Bihar Election: BJP, JD(U) To Contest 101 Seats Each As NDA Announces Seat-Sharing Pact

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Union Minister and Bihar BJP poll in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday announced the long-awaited seat-sharing formula for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, confirming that both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Janata Dal (United) will contest 101 seats each. Union Minister Chirag Paswan's party has secured 29 seats, while six each have been allotted for Jitan Ram Manjhi and Upendra Kushwaha's parties.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Pradhan wrote in Hindi, “We have completed the seat distribution among NDA allies in a cordial atmosphere. BJP – 101, JD(U) – 101, LJP (R) – 29, RLM – 06, HAM – 06. All workers and leaders of NDA partners wholeheartedly welcome this. Bihar is ready, NDA government once again.”

Chirag Paswan stated, “We, the NDA family, have completed the seat-sharing arrangement for the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections in a cordial atmosphere...Bihar is ready—an NDA government again, this time with full force along with Bihar First Bihari First.”

Union Minister and Hindustan Jitan Ram Manjhi said, "In the Parliament, we were given only one seat; were we upset? Similarly, if we got only 6 seats, it is the decision of the high command. We accept it... We are content with what we have been given. I have no complaints..."

NDA Holds Key Strategy Meetings in Delhi

A meeting of the BJP’s Central Election Committee (CEC) is taking place at the party headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday to finalise the list of candidates for the Bihar polls. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading the meeting, along with senior party leaders.

The previous evening, top NDA leaders had convened at the residence of BJP president and Union Minister JP Nadda. The gathering was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) [HAM(S)] chief Jitan Ram Manjhi, Bihar BJP in-charge Vinod Tawde, state party chief Dilip Jaiswal, and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary.

The NDA alliance in Bihar comprises the BJP, JD(U), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) [LJP (R)], Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).

The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) also held a meeting of its senior functionaries in the national capital to deliberate on its strategy for the upcoming polls.

Party MP Shambhavi Chaudhary said the central parliamentary board meeting, chaired by national president Chirag Paswan, saw “a very positive and good discussion.”

“Today, there was a meeting of our central parliamentary board. This meeting was chaired by the national president, Chirag Paswan. All MPs and office-bearers of the party were present in it. A very positive and good discussion took place,” she said.

She added, “We have authorised our national president, Chirag Paswan, to take the final decision. Whatever the final decision regarding the alliance, seat or selection of seats will be, our national president, Chirag Paswan, will take it.”

Chaudhary also confirmed that “talks are still ongoing” regarding certain aspects of the alliance.

JD(U) Confident of Nitish Kumar’s Return

Janata Dal (United) working president Sanjay Kumar Jha expressed optimism that the NDA will return to power under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s leadership after the votes are counted.

“The people are with Nitish Kumar. On November 14, a government will be formed under the leadership of Nitish Kumar,” Jha told reporters, as per ANI.

Bihar will go to the polls in two phases, on November 6 and November 11, with counting scheduled for November 14.