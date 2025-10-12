Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsSibling Spat? Tej Pratap Unfollows Brother Tejashwi Yadav on X As Bihar Campaign Heats Up

Sibling Spat? Tej Pratap Unfollows Brother Tejashwi Yadav on X As Bihar Campaign Heats Up

Yadav himself will be contesting from the Mahua assembly constituency, the same seat he won during the 2015 elections, while still being a member of the RJD.

By : ANI | Updated at : 12 Oct 2025 04:47 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Ahead of the Bihar assembly elections, tensions between RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav's sons came to the surface, with Tej Pratap Yadav, the elder son, unfollowing his younger brother, Tejashwi Yadav, on X.

He had previously unfollowed his elder sisters, Misa Yadav and Hema Yadav, and now follows only five accounts, including just three family members: his father, Lalu Prasad Yadav, his mother, Rabri Devi, and his sister, Raj Lakshmi Yadav.

Tej Pratap Yadav, the newly formed Janshakti Janata Dal (JJD) leader, has announced that his party will unveil its candidate list for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections on October 13. This announcement is expected to be a significant event in Bihar's political landscape.

Yadav himself will be contesting from the Mahua assembly constituency, the same seat he won during the 2015 elections, while still being a member of the RJD.

"I will declare my candidates the day after tomorrow. Parso jordaar ailaan hoga (Day after tomorrow big announcements will be made)...I will contest from Mahua", the JJD founder said.When asked about whether he is talking with other parties, he said, "Everyone is coming to meet me".

Tej Pratap Yadav was expelled from the party and the Yadav family for a serious breach of moral and social values after a controversy broke out over a Facebook post of his, in which he claimed to be in a long-term relationship with a woman. This prompted netizens to recall his marital dispute, which had made headlines a few years ago. Tej Pratap had claimed that his account was hacked.

Yadav had tied the knot with Aishwarya, granddaughter of former Bihar Chief Minister Daroga Rai. However, within a few months, Aishwarya left his house alleging that she was driven out by her husband and in-laws, and the couple's divorce petition is pending before the family court.

After his expulsion from the RJD, Tej Pratap Yadav founded the JJD. Currently, the Mahua constituency, from which Tej Pratap is set to contest, is held by RJD leader Mukesh Kumar Raushan.

The first phase of the Bihar Assembly polls will take place on November 6, and the second phase will happen on November 11. The counting of votes will take place on November 14. This upcoming electoral contest will be between the NDA, led by the BJP, and Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)), and the INDIA bloc, led by Tejashwi Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) .The INDIA bloc looks to unseat Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who leads the NDA.

However, JJD is not only a new player in the Bihar electoral battle, as Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj has also staked claims on all 243 seats of the state. 

Published at : 12 Oct 2025 04:47 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tejaswi Yadav Tej Pratap Bihar Elections
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Afghanistan FM Muttaqi Hits Out At Pakistan, Denies TTP Presence: 'Control Issues In Your Territory Instead Of...'
Afghanistan FM Muttaqi Hits Out At Pakistan, Denies TTP Presence: 'Control Issues In Your Territory Instead Of...'
News
Afghanistan FM Blames ‘Technical Issue’ For Absence Of Women Journos At Presser, Says This On Women’s Education
Afghanistan FM Blames ‘Technical Issue’ For Absence Of Women Journos At Presser, Says This On Women’s Education
World
Taliban Claims 58 Pakistani Soldiers Killed In Cross-Border Operation, Warns Islamabad
Taliban Claims 58 Pakistani Soldiers Killed In Cross-Border Operation, Warns Islamabad
India
Afghanistan Foreign Minister's Taj Mahal Visit Cancelled
Afghanistan Foreign Minister's Taj Mahal Visit Cancelled
Advertisement

Videos

OP Rajbhar Demands Seats, Threatens to Contest Bihar Elections Independently | ABP News
Bihar Election 2025: RJD Faces Major Setback as 2 MLA Resigns From Party | ABP News
JMM's Ultimatum to RJD Ahead of Bihar Elections 2025 Creates Headlines | ABP News
'Chirag Paswan to Contest More Seats Than Initially Expected', Says Sources | ABP News
BJP and JDU Finalize Seat-Sharing Formula, Total Number of Seats Revealed | ABP News
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
China Opens Polar Silk Road – Will India Also Join the Arctic Race?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget