Amit Shah Promises ‘Four Diwalis’ For Bihar, Slams RJD For Fielding Shahabuddin's Son

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday exuded confidence that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will secure a resounding victory in Bihar, claiming it will be the “biggest majority in 20 years.” Campaigning in the poll-bound state, Shah said the people of Bihar have four reasons to celebrate “Diwali” this year, attributing it to both festival joy and the government’s achievements. His remarks came as the NDA, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, seeks to retain power in the upcoming Bihar assembly elections.

Shah said that the people of Bihar are celebrating “four Diwalis”: one on the festival of lights itself, another when Rs 10,000 was transferred into the accounts of ‘Jeevika Didis’, the third when the Goods and Services Tax (GST) was reduced, and the final one on November 14, when the NDA is confident of celebrating its election victory.

#WATCH | Addressing an election rally in Bihar's Saran, Union Home Minister Amit Shah says,"...This time the people of Bihar are getting a chance to celebrate four Diwalis...The first Diwali will be celebrated on the day to mark the return of Lord Ram to Ayodhya. The second… pic.twitter.com/ZFtHLj5v9J — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2025

Praising his ally, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the Home Minister credited him with transforming the state over the last two decades. “Nitish Kumar has made Bihar free from jungle raj,” Shah declared, emphasising that the NDA government has curbed migration and improved law and order. He added that “so much infrastructure work has been done in Bihar that one can now travel from one corner of the state to another in less than five hours.”

Highlighting the development agenda, Shah said that the progress seen in Bihar was possible only through the joint efforts of PM Modi and CM Nitish Kumar. He contrasted this with the previous rule of the Congress-RJD alliance, alleging that their governance was marred by “migration, extortion, murders, and kidnappings.”

The Home Minister also targeted the RJD for fielding Osama Shahab, son of gangster-turned-politician Mohammad Shahabuddin, from Siwan’s Raghunathpur assembly constituency. “How will such a party ensure the safety of Bihar’s people when it gives tickets to the sons of criminals?” Shah questioned.

#WATCH | Saran, Bihar | Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, "I have seen RJD - Rashtriya Janata Dal's candidates ' list, and it contains the name of Shahabuddin's son. Can Bihar remain safe if RJD gives the election ticket to Shahabuddin's son?..." pic.twitter.com/dPp5GB9PMQ — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2025

Sharpening his attack on the opposition, Shah accused the Congress-RJD bloc of fostering lawlessness, saying that under their regime “terrorists used to play Holi with bloodshed.” Referring to the Pahalgam terror attack, he said that under Modi’s leadership, the armed forces had launched “Operation Sindoor,” successfully neutralising the terrorists and destroying their bases.

The Bihar assembly elections are scheduled to be held in two phases, on November 6 and 11, with counting to take place on November 14.