Congress Releases First List Of Candidates For Bihar Polls Amid Seat-Sharing Deadlock

The Congress party on Thursday announced its first list of 48 candidates for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, after days of uncertainty over seat-sharing within the Mahagathbandhan. Bihar Congress Legislative Party leader Shakeel Ahmad Khan will contest from the Kadwa Assembly seat, while the party's Bihar unit chief Rajesh Ram has been fielded from the Kutumba assembly seat.

As per reports, the deadlock may have been resolved following direct intervention by Rahul Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge, who reportedly spoke to RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav in a bid to finalise the seat-sharing arrangement. However, the final allocation of seats among Mahagathbandhan allies has yet to be made official.

Among the first batch of nominees, Garib Das will contest from Bachwara, where the Congress’s INDIA bloc partner, the CPI, has already named its candidate, creating a “friendly contest” in the constituency. The party has also renominated Anand Shankar Singh from Aurangabad.

Other key candidates include:

Jayesh Mangal Singh – Bagaha

Amit Giri – Nautan

Abhishek Ranjan – Chanpatia

Wasi Ahmed – Bettiah

Shyam Bihari Prasad – Raxaul

Shashi Bhushan Rai – Govindganj

Manohar Prasad Singh – Manihari (ST)

These seats are scheduled to go to the polls in the second phase on November 11.

In addition, the party has fielded:

Sarita Devi – Sonbarsha

Mithilesh Kumar Chaudhary – Benipur

Bijendra Chaudhary – Muzaffarpur

Om Prakash Garg – Gopalganj

Er. Sajneev Singh – Vaishali